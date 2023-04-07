  • Home
One Bike Coffee 1100 South College #106

No reviews yet

1100 South College #106

Auburn, AL 36830

Breakfast

Biscuit

$2.75

Breakfast Panini

$3.50

Oatmeal Steamer

$5.25

Plain Bagel

$2.75

Lunch

Apple

$1.00

Cheese and Tomato Panini

$5.75

Chips

$1.00

Ham, Apple, Provolone Panini

$6.75

Ham, Cheese, Tomato, Pesto Panini

$6.75

Turkey Apple Cheddar Panini

$6.75

Pizza Panini

$6.75

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Crack Cake Slice

$3.50

Muffin

$3.00

Oatmeal Square

$2.75

Scone

$3.00

Whole Crack Cake

$25.00

Beverages

Coffee/Espresso

Latte

$4.00

Americano

$2.75

Drip coffee

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Breve

$4.25

Chai Latte

$4.25

Espresso (2 shots)

$2.00

Continuous coffee (for here only)

$5.00

Cold brew

$3.00

Cafe au lait

$3.00

1 lb. Coffee

$15.00

1/2 lb coffee

$8.00

3 gallon coffee order

$10.00

Blended Drinks

Frappe

$4.75

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Frozen Chai

$4.75

Frozen Lemonade

$4.75

Frozen Matcha

$4.75

Smoothie

$3.75

Tea

London fog

$3.75

Tea

$3.00

Other drink

Bottled tea

$2.00

free ice water

juice box

$1.00

orange juice

$2.00

soft drink

$2.00

water bottle

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

matcha

$4.25

Chai Latte

$4.25

matcha

$4.25

Merch

shirt

$22.00

sticker

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

One Bike Coffee Is a family owned coffee shop serving baked goods, sandwiches and great coffee.

Location

1100 South College #106, Auburn, AL 36830

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

