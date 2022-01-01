Go
Toast

Gracias Madre

We are Gracias Madre- born out of love for Mother Earth and reverence for all mothers. Traditional Mexican cuisine made plant-based, all from scratch using local, organic ingredients. Dedicated to diffuser-free agave spirits, our bar highlights independent producers and small batch distillers in Mexico. We honor the mother residing above us, within our hearts, within the earth, and in all those who nurture us. Pull up a chair- there’s always a seat at Love’s table.

8905 Melrose Ave • $$$

Avg 4.4 (9892 reviews)

Popular Items

POTATO PIMENTO FLAUTAS$17.00
purple cabbage, avocado, morita salsa (GF)
COLIFLOR$15.00
chipotle nacho cheese, pepitas, charred lemon (GF)
BOWL UNO$17.00
soy chorizo, chipotle nacho cheese, rice, black beans, romaine, avocado, pepitas (GF)
BOWL DOS$17.00
chili roasted cauliflower, quinoa, spinach, black beans, corn, molcajete salsa, herb crema, avocado (GF)
AL PASTOR TACOS$22.00
roasted mushrooms, charred pineapple, escabeche, black beans, Mexican rice (GF)
BOWL TRES$17.00
roasted butternut squash, sauteed kale, snap peas, rice, black beans, basil pistou (GF)
GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS$12.00
WET BURRITO$18.00
jackfruit carnitas, nacho cheese, rice, black beans, guacamole
TEQUILA PURISTA TOGO$20.00
(one 8oz can, serves 2)
Tequila or Mezcal, Classic or Spicy
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8905 Melrose Ave

West Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Issima

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bravo Toast

No reviews yet

Bravo Toast Open Fall 2021

Olivetta

No reviews yet

Come in & Enjoy!

SOULMATE

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston