Grain & Berry
Superfood cafe including Acai, Pitaya, Spirulina, Kale, and Yogurt Bowls, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Yogurt Parfaits, Yogurt Banana Splits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas.
8638 Hunters Village Rd.
Location
8638 Hunters Village Rd.
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!
Oronzo
Come on in and enjoy!
Mahana Fresh
Customize your bowl to your cravings or dietary needs with chef-inspired, gluten friendly ingredients.
Island Fin Poke
Come in and enjoy!