Go
Toast

Graze Restaurant

Lively gastropub plating farm-to-table comfort fare in a modern glass venue with Capitol views.

HAMBURGERS

1 South Pinckney Street • $$

Avg 4 (1197 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Cheese Smash Burger$15.00
Two well-done Seven Seeds Farm Beef patties, American cheese, bread & butter pickles, burger sauce*, duck fat bun | M to GF, V, VN
Chocolate Chip Cookies$7.00
4 per order, baked to order | NF
Mac n' Cheese$14.00
house made noodles, Hook's 10 Year Cheddar, herbed breadcrumbs
Chicken Nuggets
Crispy house-made chicken nuggets, with sweet BBQ and honey mustard sauces | nuggets are dairy free
Graze Burger$25.00
Ground short ribs, brisket, bacon, caramelized onion-Cabernet jus, Hook's Swiss compound butter, aioli*, on a Sarvecchio bun | A; M to GF, DF, AF
Cheese Curds (full order)$10.00
Vodka batter, served with buttermilk ranch* | (A, V)
Cheese Curds (1/2 order)$6.00
Vodka batter, served with buttermilk ranch* | (A, V)
Pork Bibimbap$17.00
Marinated ground pork, crispy rice, sunny-side up egg*, bok choy, market vegetables, spicy gochujang | DF; M to Vn, V, GF
Basque Cake$12.00
rich vanilla cake with a pastry cream filling, served with seasonal fruit compote
Tofu Bibimbap$17.00
Tofu, crispy rice, sunny-side up egg*, bok choy, market vegetables, spicy gochujang | DF; M to Vn, GF
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 South Pinckney Street

Madison WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

L'Etoile Restaurant

No reviews yet

Upscale farm-to-table spot serving French-inspired American fare, wine & cocktails in an airy venue.

Sardine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heritage Tavern

No reviews yet

farm-to-table

Hone LLC

No reviews yet

Join us 4pm to 10pm , Thursday thru Monday
Limited Menu Online
For in-house reservations or any questions email: host@honeplated.com

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston