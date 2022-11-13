Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Bars & Lounges

Lucille

926 Reviews

$$

101 King St.

Madison, WI 53703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Wood-Fired 'The Queen'
Empanadas
Steel Pan 'Standard'

Pizza

Wood-Fired 'The Queen'

Wood-Fired 'The Queen'

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, SarVecchio Parmesan

Wood-Fired 'Sausage & Rabe'

Wood-Fired 'Sausage & Rabe'

$19.00

Light Marinara, Calabrese Sausage, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Pickled Sweet Chilis, SarVecchio Parmesan

Wood-Fired 'Mediterranean'

Wood-Fired 'Mediterranean'

$21.00

Basil and Arugula Pistou, Feta, Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts, Cherry Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Red Onion

Wood-Fired 'She's A-maize-ing'

Wood-Fired 'She's A-maize-ing'

$21.00

Sartori Montamoré Cheddar, Bacon, Sweet Corn, Cherry Tomato, Habanero Basil Cream, finished with Scallions and Lime

Wood-Fired 'Umami Pie'

Wood-Fired 'Umami Pie'

$24.00

Black Garlic Cream, Manchego, Roasted Mushroom, Lacinato Kale, Caramelized Onion, Scallion

10" Build Your Own Wood-Fired Pizza

10" Build Your Own Wood-Fired Pizza

$12.00

base price includes Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

14" Build Your Own Wood-Fired Pizza

14" Build Your Own Wood-Fired Pizza

$18.00

base price includes Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Steel Pan 'Standard'

Steel Pan 'Standard'

$24.00

Detroit-Style Pan Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and topped with SarVecchio Parmesan. Add Toppings to Build Your Own Pizza!

Steel Pan '6-Mile'

Steel Pan '6-Mile'

$25.00

Detroit-Style Pan Pizza with Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Red Onion.

Steel Pan 'SausageFest'

Steel Pan 'SausageFest'

$32.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion

Steel Pan 'The Weekender'

Steel Pan 'The Weekender'

$32.00

Detroit-Style Inspired Pizza. Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red onion, Banana Pepper, Olives, served with a side of Marinara

Build Your Own Steel Pan

Build Your Own Steel Pan

$23.00

base price includes Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Steel Pan AL Pastor

Steel Pan AL Pastor

$33.00

Aji Basil Cream, Mozzarella, Roasted Mojo Pork, Adobo Sauce, Blistered Tomatillo Pineapple Salsa, Fresh Cilantro

Entrees, Apps, & Desserts

Cedar Grove Cheese Curds

Cedar Grove Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fried Cheese Curds served with Housemade Marinara and Ranch

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Housemade Tortilla Chips served with Salsa Roja

Mushroom Tostada

Mushroom Tostada

$11.00

Corn tostada, sweet corn, roasted red peppers, onion, cilantro, jalapeño & lime mayo, cotija cheese, and tajin.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$5.00

Colombian-Style Empanadas served wtih Aji Verde. Your choice of Beef Picadillo (DF), Black Bean & Plantain (V), or Chipotle Chicken

Guacamole

Guacamole

$18.00

Avocado, Garlic, Cilantro, Lime, Sea Salt, Cotija Cheese. Served with Root Vegetables and Housemade Tortilla Chips

Firecracker Shrimp Cocktail

Firecracker Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Poached Tail-on Shrimp, Firecracker Sauce, Lemon

Spicy Caesar Verde

Spicy Caesar Verde

$15.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Verde Dressing, Shaved Summer Vegetables, Pickled Jalapeno, Tortilla Chips, SarVecchio.

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Baby Arugula, Shaved Seasonal Vegetables, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Pecorino Cheese

Summer Burrata Salad

Summer Burrata Salad

$18.00

Fresh burrata with cucumber, Peach, Shaved Onion, Basil, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Mango & Habanero Vinaigrette. Served with Woodfired Flatbread (V)

Pork Belly Wraps

Pork Belly Wraps

$24.00

Pritzlaff Farms’ Pork Belly with House-made Hazelnut Mole. Served with Bibb Lettuce, Salsa Roja, Fried Plantains, Pickled Vegetables, Tajin. (Serves 2-3)

Small Steel Pan Nachos

Small Steel Pan Nachos

$12.00

Smoked Mozzarella, Queso, Sour Cream, Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro.

Large Steel Pan Nachos

Large Steel Pan Nachos

$22.00

Smoked Mozzarella, Queso, Sour Cream, Pickled Onion & Jalapeno, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro.

Adobada Tacos

Adobada Tacos

$19.00

your choice of Flour or Tortilleria Zepeda Corn Tortillas with Adobo-Braised Pork, Salsa Roja, White Onion, and Cilantro.

Quesa Birria Tacos

Quesa Birria Tacos

$21.00

Beef Barbacoa served in fried Flour Tortillas with Queso Menonita, Chopped Onion, Cilantro, and Birria Consomme for dipping.

Bodega Bowl

Bodega Bowl

$18.00

Mojo Pork, Garlic Rice and Red Beans, Fried Plantains, Jalapeno Crema, Salsa Verde Cruda, Avocado, White Onion, Cilantro. (GF) (Can be made vegetarian upon request)

Steel Pan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Steel Pan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00

served with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Steel Pan Flourless Fudge Brownie

Steel Pan Flourless Fudge Brownie

$10.00

topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream and Crushed Pecans

Beverage

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

Provided by Kin-Kin Coffee.

Soda

Soda

$2.00

Pepsi products.

Retail

Lucille Physical Gift Card

Lucille Physical Gift Card

Please include your mailing address in the special instructions and our team will mail out the gift card to you! **please note that during checkout it will prompt you to select 'pick up' or 'delivery via doordash'. Please select "pick up" and our team will know to mail it out when they see your mailing address included in the special instructions!

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 am
Lucille is a tri-level fresh cocktail, craft beer, pizza and shared platters venue located at the gateway of Madison’s historic culinary and entertainment center – the First Settlement District of Madison, WI. Our locally-sourced, yet globally inspired menu features wood-fired pizza, Wisco-Detroit cheddar-crusted black steel pan pizza and artfully crafted Pan-Latin cuisine. All is complemented by an extensive house-selected rum program and curated beer list celebrating best breweries from Wisconsin, the region and around the world.

101 King St., Madison, WI 53703

