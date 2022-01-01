Go
Toast

Greek Tony's Pizza and Sub Shop

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

17621 174th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (226 reviews)

Popular Items

#2 Italian Sub (Whole)$7.95
12" Cheese Pizza$10.25
Gyro Pita$7.95
Bread Sticks w/ Cheese$7.75
16" Cheese Pizza$13.00
16" House Deluxe Pizza$21.00
10" Cheese Pizza$8.10
Chips$1.00
Sauces And Dressings$0.75
Tony's Greek Salad (Whole)$7.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

17621 174th Ave

Spring Lake MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Paisley Pig GastroPub

No reviews yet

Eat nice things everyday

Grand Armory Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Toasted Pickle

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Toasted Pickle! Check out our weekly sandwich specials and 'soup of the day'. Inside dining now open...or order online for takeout or delivery to your table Odd Side Ales down the street. Thank you! - The Toasted Pickle Staff

The Kirby House

No reviews yet

The Kirby House is the place to meet and eat in Grand Haven. A community favorite for excellent food, live entertainment, and simple relaxation with friends and family. Formerly a historic hotel of note, The Kirby House retains its old-world charm, while providing all the pleasantries of new world fare and hospitality. Come check out the Island bar with 5 new HDTV’s or enjoy Happy Hour with friends and family.
Within walking distance of the shores of Lake Michigan, The Kirby House transcends the level of simple restaurant, and is the destination in Grand Haven for all things fun. The primarily American-influenced menu is incredibly diverse and is exemplary in its attention to culinary detail and passion. The Kirby’s special event rooms, including the popular “Wine Cellar” offer classically unique settings for your big event.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston