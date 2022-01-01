Go
Toast

Greek Xpress

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

37 Great Neck Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki Platter$20.95
served with your choice of fries, rice, lemon potatoes or grilled vegetables AND choice of either Soup or Greek, Caesar, or Garden Salad.
L4 Chicken or Pork Pita$13.95
Chicken or Pork Souvlaki Pita with French Fries
Large Greek Salad$14.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Gyro (Beef & Lamb) Pita$10.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$10.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 1 pita bread (does not include any sauce. Must order separately if desired)
Small Greek Salad$11.95
mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, ripe tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, Greek feta cheese topped with fresh oregano and served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Pita$10.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki all wrapped inside a toasted regular pita
L1 Salad with Grilled Chicken$13.95
Salad with Grilled Chicken, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
Tzatziki (3oz)$1.50
See full menu

Location

37 Great Neck Road

Great Neck NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

32 Middle Neck Road

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Sea Bar

No reviews yet

Dine In, Take Out or Delivery to your home!

Mi Casa es Tu Casa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Great Neck Diner

No reviews yet

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston