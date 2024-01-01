YAAAS TEA-Great Neck
Open today 11:30 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Location
62 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck NY 11021
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Noir - 25 Cuttermill Rd Suite 8
No Reviews
25 Cuttermill Rd Suite 8 Great Neck, NY 11021
View restaurant
Greek Xpress- Great Neck (37 Great Neck Rd)
No Reviews
37 Great Neck Road Great Neck, NY 11021
View restaurant