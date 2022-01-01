Caesar salad in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Grounded Cafe

300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$6.50
Romaine, Spinach, bell peppers and tomatoes with chicken breast, parmesan and croutons.
More about Grounded Cafe
CAESAR SALAD image

 

Republic Chophouse

218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$8.00
Romaine, hard-cooked egg, croutons, & parmesan; topped with anchovies
More about Republic Chophouse
Item pic

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.99
Artisan romaine, heirloom tomatoes, house pickled red onions, shaved romano, parmesan, asiago, croutons and Caesar dressing served on the side.
HOUSE CAESAR SALAD$9.99
More about Green Bay Distillery
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken or shrimp on a bed of romaine lettuce with a touch of spring mix, croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CAESAR SALAD$9.99
Crisp romaine topped with croutons and shaved parmesan, served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
Add chicken or shrimp $5.99
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken or shrimp on a bed of romaine lettuce with a touch of spring mix, croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken or shrimp on a bed of romaine lettuce with a touch of spring mix, croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Caesar Salad image

PIZZA

Heartland Pizza Company

2822 Ramada Way, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1381 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad
More about Heartland Pizza Company
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD$10.00
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport

