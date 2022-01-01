Caesar salad in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve caesar salad
Grounded Cafe
300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$6.50
Romaine, Spinach, bell peppers and tomatoes with chicken breast, parmesan and croutons.
Republic Chophouse
218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
Romaine, hard-cooked egg, croutons, & parmesan; topped with anchovies
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Caesar Salad
|$8.99
Artisan romaine, heirloom tomatoes, house pickled red onions, shaved romano, parmesan, asiago, croutons and Caesar dressing served on the side.
|HOUSE CAESAR SALAD
|$9.99
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken or shrimp on a bed of romaine lettuce with a touch of spring mix, croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|CAESAR SALAD
|$9.99
Crisp romaine topped with croutons and shaved parmesan, served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
Add chicken or shrimp $5.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken or shrimp on a bed of romaine lettuce with a touch of spring mix, croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken or shrimp on a bed of romaine lettuce with a touch of spring mix, croutons & parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing.
PIZZA
Heartland Pizza Company
2822 Ramada Way, Green Bay
|Caesar Salad
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00