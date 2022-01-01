Fried ice cream in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green Bay restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$6.00
Vanilla ice cream with a granola coating, deep fried, drizzled with sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon.Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream. Served in a crispy tortilla shell
More about El Sarape West
Banner pic

 

888 Cheese & Co.

1582 Lineville Road, Suamico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Ice Cream$7.00
Hand made and served with whipped cream and chocolate or caramel sauce
More about 888 Cheese & Co.
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Ice Cream$6.00
Vanilla ice cream with a granola coating, deep fried, drizzled with sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon.Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream. Served in a crispy tortilla shell
More about El Sarape Green Bay

