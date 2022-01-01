Fried ice cream in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve fried ice cream
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Fried Ice Cream
|$6.00
Vanilla ice cream with a granola coating, deep fried, drizzled with sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon.Topped with chocolate syrup and whipped cream. Served in a crispy tortilla shell
888 Cheese & Co.
1582 Lineville Road, Suamico
|Fried Ice Cream
|$7.00
Hand made and served with whipped cream and chocolate or caramel sauce