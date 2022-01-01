Chicken fajitas in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Chicken breast. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about El Sarape West
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln image

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.99
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$15.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Chicken breast. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about El Sarape Green Bay

