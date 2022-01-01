Chicken fajitas in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about El Sarape West
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.00
Chicken breast. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$9.99
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$15.00