Go
Green Brothers @ Southend image
Juice & Smoothies

Green Brothers @ Southend

Open today 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2725-B South Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28209

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Nutty By Nature Bowl
In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Almond Slices, Mulberry, Almond Butter, Honey
Mr. Joe
In House Almond Milk, Enderly Coffee Cold Brew, Peanut Butter, Ceylon Cinnamon, Chocolate Grass Fed Whey Protein, Bananas
Super Doc
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Grass Fed Chocolate Whey Protein, Coconut Oil
AB&J
Local Apple Juice, Flax Oil, Almond Butter, Spirulina, Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
Pitaya Pick Me Up$5.75
Local Apple Juice, Strawberry, Banana, Pitaya
Crave A Bowl
In House Almond Milk, Enderly Cold Brew Coffee, Blueberry, Banana, Acai Topped with GF Granola, Strawberry, Coconut Flakes, Hemp Seeds, Hazelnut Spread, Honey
Energizer 2.0
In House Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Maca Root, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
Green Hornet
In House Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Spinach, Banana, Spirulina, Broccoli
Berry Fit
Coconut Water, Blueberry, Banana, Chia Seeds, Vegan Pea Protein, Vanilla Grass Fed Whey Protein
Recover Me
Coconut Water, Watermelon, Apple, Beet, Cucumber, Lemon, Himalaya Pink Salt
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

2725-B South Blvd, Charlotte NC 28209

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Eight + Sand Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Waterman SE

No reviews yet

The Waterman Fish Bar is a seafood restaurant and neighborhood grill in South End, Charlotte. Our mission is to keep it fresh. We pride ourselves on serving sustainable, domestic products. Enjoy!

Suffolk Punch

No reviews yet

Hungry, thirsty - or just looking to break up the day? We've got you covered. The Suffolk Punch is here for you morning, noon, and night. Craft coffee and teas. Fresh, locally and sustainably sourced foods. Extensive craft beer list - including over 20 beers made on-site, intentional wine list, and specialty cocktails. We've got something for everyone in an atmosphere that's truly special. Come see why we're different.

The Fairwood 226

No reviews yet

Your South End hangout for a bar-centric open air vibe with good food, fast pours, and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. Oh, and did we mention we also have rooftop seating with Uptown views?

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Green Brothers @ Southend

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston