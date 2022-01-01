Green Brothers @ Southend
Open today 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
2725-B South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
2725-B South Blvd, Charlotte NC 28209
Nearby restaurants
Eight + Sand Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
The Waterman SE
The Waterman Fish Bar is a seafood restaurant and neighborhood grill in South End, Charlotte. Our mission is to keep it fresh. We pride ourselves on serving sustainable, domestic products. Enjoy!
Suffolk Punch
Hungry, thirsty - or just looking to break up the day? We've got you covered. The Suffolk Punch is here for you morning, noon, and night. Craft coffee and teas. Fresh, locally and sustainably sourced foods. Extensive craft beer list - including over 20 beers made on-site, intentional wine list, and specialty cocktails. We've got something for everyone in an atmosphere that's truly special. Come see why we're different.
The Fairwood 226
Your South End hangout for a bar-centric open air vibe with good food, fast pours, and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. Oh, and did we mention we also have rooftop seating with Uptown views?