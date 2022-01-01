KATSUYAKI
BEST KATSU & TERIYAKI IN TOWN, TASTE WHY!
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS
1992 Lafayette Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1992 Lafayette Street
Santa Clara CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Taplands
Taplands is a taproom, bottle shop and neighborhood brewery. We offer 25 rotating craft beers on tap, and a menu of snacks and sandwiches using local, fresh ingredients. We also brew our own beer, using 20-plus years of home-brewing experience, allowing us to offer growlers when available.
Mio Vicino
Mio Vicino was established in 1992 and still remains a local tradition. Whether you're here for the first time ever or for the third time this week, you will always find amazing food, friendly service and a buzzing atmosphere that will keep you coming back to visit your favorite Italian Neighbor.
Wicked Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Kobe Japanese Restaurant
Kobe Japanese Restaurant is a Santa Clara tradition since 1991 serving Japanese Cuisine and Sushi in a family friendly setting. Enjoy seating at the Koi pond or at the Sushi Boat for a quicker meal.