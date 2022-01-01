Go
KATSUYAKI

BEST KATSU & TERIYAKI IN TOWN, TASTE WHY!

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

1992 Lafayette Street • $

Avg 4.8 (693 reviews)

Popular Items

#7 Beef Teri & Chick Katsu Combo$14.95
comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli.
#10 Tori Katsu Burger - Deluxe$8.95
Chicken Breast Katsu w/American cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, coleslaw, katsu sauce.
#8 Chick Teri & Beef Teri & Chick Katsu Combo$15.95
comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli...
Garlic Fries$3.99
fresh garlic
#3 Chicken Katsu Plate$13.95
Cutlet comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli.
#1 Chicken Teriyaki Plate$11.45
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
#5 Chick Teri & Beef Teri Combo$13.95
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
#2 Beef Teriyaki Plate$13.95
comes w/white rice, miso salad, grilled cabbage & broccoli.
#6 Chick Teri & Chick Katsu Combo$13.95
comes with White Rice, Coleslaw, and Broccoli.
California Roll
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1992 Lafayette Street

Santa Clara CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
