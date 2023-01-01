Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve jerk chicken

First Carolina Delicatessen

1635 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken$7.90
Boar's Head Jerk Chicken with your choice of bread and toppings.
More about First Carolina Delicatessen
Rody's Tavern

5105 Michaux Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Chicken Wrap$9.99
More about Rody's Tavern

