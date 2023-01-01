Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jerk chicken in
Greensboro
/
Greensboro
/
Jerk Chicken
Greensboro restaurants that serve jerk chicken
First Carolina Delicatessen
1635 Spring Garden St, Greensboro
No reviews yet
Jerk Chicken
$7.90
Boar's Head Jerk Chicken with your choice of bread and toppings.
More about First Carolina Delicatessen
Rody's Tavern
5105 Michaux Road, Greensboro
No reviews yet
Jerk Chicken Wrap
$9.99
More about Rody's Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Greensboro
Enchiladas
Chicken Salad
Tamales
Shrimp Basket
Salmon
Turkey Clubs
Chocolate Cheesecake
Italian Subs
Neighborhoods within Greensboro to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More near Greensboro to explore
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Martinsville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.4
(138 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(192 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(268 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(644 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1889 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston