Go
Banner pic

Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

11275 Chandler Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Iced Latte 16 oz$5.75
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
A Team Fave: Soft scrambled eggs, roasted potatoes, avocado, organic spinach, cotija cheese, roasted onions & peppers, house made pico de gallo & chipotle aioli.
Fried Egg Sandwich$13.00
An American Classic: Fried Egg, applewood smoked bacon, perfectly ripe avocado, pepper jack cheese, arugula, housemade sourdough, served with a rustic house salad.
Avocado Toast$11.00
An LA Staple: Perfectly ripe avocado, roasted corn. soft-boiled egg, cotija cheese, sweet chili sauce, togarashi, house-made sourdough, garnished with red pepper flakes and scallions
Latte 12 oz$5.25
Iced Latte 24 oz$6.50
Daybreaker$7.50
A breakfast sandwich with a Groundwork twist: Fried egg, applewood smoke bacon, gruyère cheese, braised kale, our famous harissa hot sauce, house-made english muffin
Breakfast Tacos$13.00
Breakfast Tacos, need we say more: Perfectly scrambled eggs, pan roasted potatoes, bell peppers, onions, cotija cheese, avocado, inhouse pickled onions, chipotle aioli, house made pico de gallo, locally sourced corn tortillas
Latte 16 oz$5.75
Vegan Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Our Breakfast burrito with a vegan spin: Soyrizo, tofu, roasted potatoes, green onion, bell peppers, organic spinach, avocado, homemade chipotle aioli, wheat tortilla, served with a side of our famous harissa hot sauce
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

11275 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood CA 91601

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

District Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Superba Snacks and Coffee

No reviews yet

Superba Snacks + Coffee is a fun-loving eatery and coffee stop. We’re open for the early risers and serve through mid-afternoon. We serve breakfast + lunch with a selection of pastries and breads baked fresh everyday at our Venice Bakehouse. Come see us today!

Goop Kitchen

No reviews yet

Adventurous. Approachable. Delicious. Better for You.

City Vibes Coffee

No reviews yet

City Vibes Coffee is a local coffee house located in the heart of the North Hollywood Arts District in Los Angeles, CA. We strive in providing the best, highest quality coffee and making every drink to perfection.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston