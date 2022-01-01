Go
Grub and Chug

Come in and enjoy some comfort food
Breakfast served all day!

306 South Main

Popular Items

#4 - 2 Piece Chicken Breast & Leg$10.95
Fried Porobello Mushrooms$7.95
#3 - 2 Piece Chicken Breast & Thigh$10.95
Grub Burger$13.95
Brisket ad beef burger with pepper jack cheese Bacon Jam Carmelized oions Grub Sauce (our house sauce) on a Toasted Brioche Bun Also comes with Lettuce Tomato and Pickles
Fish Special Friday and Saturday$13.95
8 oz Cod Fillet with your choice of frires curly fries or tater tots And a side of Cole Slaw
Kids Hot Dog with cheese$6.95
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.95
Mushroom Swiss Burger Served With Fries
Full Biscuits & Gravy$7.50
Liver & Onions$11.95
Location

306 South Main

Ottawa KS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
