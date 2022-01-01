Go
Harp and Fiddle

We are accepting orders for Curb Side Pick . Pickup hours are 4PM to 8PM - 7 Days a week! Friday May 29, pick up only due to outdoor dining recommencing .

110 Main St

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$18.50
Fresh Atlantic cod in our homemade Harp batter, served with French fries and tartar sauce
Kid's Cheeseburger$9.50
Served with American cheese, fries & a side of grapes
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner$16.95
Lean thick cut corned beef, served with boiled cabbage, red potatoes and steamed carrots. Served with a side of our Molly Malone's sauce
Cheese Curds$12.95
Wisconsin white cheddar beer battered with Harp and mixed spices. Served with our homemade Baja dipping sauce
Dubliner Burger$13.95
Two fresh patties with Guinness glazed onions, candied bacon & aged cheddar cheese served on a pretzel bun
Kid's Chicken Fingers$9.50
3 chicken fingers served with fries, ranch dressing, and a side of grapes
Corned Beef Sandwich$13.50
Classic slow-cooked corned beef served with Swiss cheese & Molly Malone's sauce
Balsamic Glazed Salmon$20.95
Fresh Atlantic salmon filet broiled with balsamic glaze, served with mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables
Reuben Sandwich$13.95
Classic slow-cooked corned beef topped with Swiss cheese & house-made sauerkraut, served with thousand island dressing and fries.
Build Your Own Burger$11.95
Two fresh patties with onion, tomato & lettuce served on toasted brioche bun. Add $1 each: American, cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, candied bacon, egg, grilled onions, or avocado
Location

110 Main St

Park Ridge IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
