Harris Crab House

Harris Crab House opened its doors in 1981, situated on the Kent Narrows Waterway, four miles east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. For five generations, Harris Crab House has remained a family business and has been a fixture in the seafood business on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

433 Kent Narrow Way N

Popular Items

Basket of Hush Puppies$9.50
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.50
A Harris Family Recipe of Lump Blue Crab Meat, served Fried or Broiled on a Potato Roll (Pictured Fried)
Oysters (6)$9.50
(Steamed or Raw)
Chesapeake Bay Oysters
Crab Nuggets$15.00
Six one oz. little cakes fried or broiled
1 Crab Cakes$18.50
A Harris Family Recipe of Maryland Lump Blue Crab Meat. Served Fried or Broiled
Popcorn Shrimp App$12.95
Size 40/50 Shrimp Hand Breaded and Fried
Oyster Po' Boy$19.95
Made with a soft toasted baguette roll, spread with our tartar sauce and finished with lettuce & tomato slices: Served with French Fries
2 Crab Cakes$30.95
A Harris Family Recipe of Maryland Lump Blue Crab Meat. Served Fried or Broiled
Corn Bread$0.50
Corn Bread
2 lb Crawfish Platter$19.95
Two Pounds of Crawfish served with two sides.
433 Kent Narrow Way N

Grasonville MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 am
