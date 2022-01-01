Harris Crab House
Harris Crab House opened its doors in 1981, situated on the Kent Narrows Waterway, four miles east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. For five generations, Harris Crab House has remained a family business and has been a fixture in the seafood business on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
433 Kent Narrow Way N
Popular Items
Location
433 Kent Narrow Way N
Grasonville MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Fisherman's CRAB DECK
Come in and enjoy!
Dessert First
The Eastern Shore’s One-of-a-Kind Dockside Cafe
Kent Island Yacht Club
Come in and enjoy!
The Narrows Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!