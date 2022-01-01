Hawkers Asian Street Food
Come on in and enjoy!
DIM SUM • TAPAS
640 Atlantic Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
640 Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rose's Daughter
Come in and enjoy!!
Amar
At Amar, small plates are meant to be shared, and we encourage you to soak up the aromatic spices and herbs of the Mediterranean and the Levantine coast with our handmade pita bread baked fresh in our wood-burning oven.
Sundy House
A restaurant with great food in an amazing atmosphere. Our menu offers a diverse collection of American Classic Dishes, highlighted by fresh ingredients, expertly prepared and presented. Enjoy handcrafted cocktails in the Atrium Bar, dine in the unique Fresco or Mediterranean rooms, have dessert under a canopy of twinkling lights in the Taru Garden.
Two Fat BrEGGfast
Breakfast and Lunch "Two" Go in Delray Beach!