Hawkers Asian Street Food

Come on in and enjoy!

DIM SUM • TAPAS

640 Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)

Popular Items

Chow Faan$8.50
Classic wok-seared fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce
Roti Canai$3.50
Rip. Dip. Repeat. Two Malaysian flatbreads, served with a side of our signature curry sauce | Some Heat
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
Pad Thai$9.50
A Hawkers staple. Rice noodles with shrimp and sliced chicken, wok-fired in a tangy, red chili pepper sauce with eggs, bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions. Topped with roasted peanuts and fresh lime | Some Heat
Yaki Udon$9.00
Thick udon noodles with sliced chicken, eggs, onions, bean sprouts, green onions, carrots, wok-fired in a savory sauce with a chili finish | Some Heat | Available Veggie Friendly
Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Beef$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
Chicken Lo Mein$9.00
Egg noodles, sliced chicken, spring onions, napa, bean sprouts, onions, carrots, served in a savory lo mein sauce | Available Veggie Friendly
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

640 Atlantic Ave

Delray Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
