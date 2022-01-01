Go
Amar

At Amar, small plates are meant to be shared, and we encourage you to soak up the aromatic spices and herbs of the Mediterranean and the Levantine coast with our handmade pita bread baked fresh in our wood-burning oven.

522 E Atlantic Ave

Popular Items

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS$16.00
Fig and wine reduction, caramelized walnuts
KAFTA KEBAB$29.00
Charbroiled ground beef and lamb skewers, onion, parsley. Served on a seasoned pita
CHICKEN SHISH TAOUK$29.00
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast kebab, toum garlic whip, served with rice
WARAK ENAB$12.00
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, onion, tomato
HUMMUS$12.00
Chickpeas puree, tahini, lemon and garlic
TABOULEH$15.00
Chopped parsley, tomatoes, onions, mint, bulgur, lemon olive oil dressing
PITA(3)$5.00
Two Pita Bread
FATTOUCH$16.00
Greens, tomato, cucumber, radish, scallions, toasted pita, sumac pomegranate vinaigrette
MOUDARDARA$11.00
Lentils, rice, caramelized onions
BABA GHANNOUJ$13.00
Charred Eggplant puree, tahini, lemon
Location

Delray Beach FL

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
