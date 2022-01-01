Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Olive U - Boca East

review star

No reviews yet

5560 north military trail

Unit 324

Boca Raton, FL 33496

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

*** RICE WITH LENTILS ***
*** SALAD ***
*** PITA ***

Build Your Own

*** PITA ***

*** PITA ***

$11.65

Warm fluffy Greek Pita.

*** RICE WITH LENTILS ***

*** RICE WITH LENTILS ***

$11.95

Rice with Brown Lentils and caramelized onions

*** RICE WITH CINNAMON ***

*** RICE WITH CINNAMON ***

$11.95

Rice with Cinnamon and vermicelli

*** SALAD ***

*** SALAD ***

$11.95

Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce

*** HUMMUS ***

*** HUMMUS ***

$11.95

Creamy made from scratch Hummus

Family Dinner - NEW! - Feeds up to 4 people!

Feeds up to 4 people! Includes hummus appetizer with pita, your choice of rice with lentils or cinnamon rice, your choice of our gyro meat, olive u chicken, or chicken shawarma, veggies for toppings and our house sauce!
Family Dinner

Family Dinner

$49.00

Feeds up to 4 people! Includes hummus appetizer with pita, your choice of rice with lentils or cinnamon rice, your choice of our gyro meat, olive u chicken, or chicken shawarma, veggies for toppings and our house sauce!

Appetizers

Appetizer Plate

Appetizer Plate

$12.00

Your Choice of any three of our appetizers.

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$6.00

Grilled and smoked Eggplant dip.

Cilantro Lime Hummus

Cilantro Lime Hummus

$6.00

Creamy Hummus made with Cilantro and Lime

Falafel

Falafel

$6.00

Ground Garbanzo, Parsley and Herbs.

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.75

House Fresh Cut Fries.

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$6.00

Vegetarian Grape leaves stuffed marinated in extra virgin Olive Oil and lemon juice,

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$5.95

Fresh cut fries topped with house sauce and feta cheese and a sprinkle of paprika

Hummus

Hummus

$6.00

Creamy made from scratch Hummus

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$8.50

Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce with garden vegetables.

Pita

Pita

$1.00

Warm fluffy Greek Pita.

Spicy Feta

Spicy Feta

$6.00

Feta. Roasted Pepper. Oregano and Jalapeno.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.00

Yogurt, cucumber and Garlic.

Drinks

22oz Fountain Drinks

22oz Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Fountain Soda.

32oz Fountain Drinks

32oz Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Fountain Soda.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Water.

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$2.50Out of stock

Flaky Phyllo Dough with Honey & walnut.

Dozen Baklava

Dozen Baklava

$28.00

Flaky Phyllo Dough with Honey & walnut.

Number Of People

10-20

$140.00+

21-30

$294.00+

31-40

$434.00+

Build Your Own (Delivery)

*** PITA ***

$14.60

*** RICE WITH LENTILS ***

$14.95

*** RICE WITH CINNAMON ***

$14.95

*** SALAD ***

$14.95

*** HUMMUS ***

$14.95

House Sauce (Delivery)

$0.75

Family Dinner - NEW! - Feeds up to 4 people! (Delivery)

Feeds up to 4 people! Includes hummus appetizer with pita, your choice of rice with lentils or cinnamon rice, your choice of our gyro meat, olive u chicken, or chicken shawarma, veggies for toppings and our house sauce!

Rice with Lentils - FD

$61.25

Cinnamon Rice - FD

$61.25

Appetizer (Delivery)

Hummus

$7.50

Cilantro Lime Hummus

$7.50

Tzatziki

$7.50

Baba Ghanoush

$7.50

Appetizer Plate

$15.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.95

Greek Fries

$7.45

Salad Bowl

$10.65

Falafel

$8.13

Spicy Feta

$7.50

Grape Leaves

$7.20

1 Grape Leaf

$1.75

1 Pita

$1.25

One Dip

$1.25

Extra Sauce

$0.63

Side of Rice

$2.50

Extra Toppings

$0.75

1 Falafel

$1.75

House Sauce

$0.75

Desserts (Delivery)

Baklava

Baklava

$3.13

Flaky Phyllo Dough with Honey & walnut.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5560 north military trail, Unit 324, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Directions

Gallery
Olive U image
Olive U image
Olive U image
Olive U image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rebel House - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
293 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Amar Bistro Delray
orange starNo Reviews
522 E Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Souvlaki Fast
orange starNo Reviews
305 East Woolbright Rd Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Josie's Ristorante
orange star3.8 • 442
1602 S Federal Hwy Boynton Beach, FL 33435
View restaurantnext
Da Vine Fusion Tapas and Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
17 S J St Lake Worth, FL 33460
View restaurantnext
Here and Now
orange starNo Reviews
433 NW 1st Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
431 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
293 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston