Boca Raton Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Boca Raton

Olive U image

 

Olive U

5560 north military trail, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
*** RICE WITH CINNAMON ***$11.05
Rice with Cinnamon and vermicelli
22oz Fountain Drinks$2.50
Fountain Soda.
*** SALAD ***$11.05
Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce
More about Olive U
Olive U image

 

Olive U

9560 Glades Road, Boca Raton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pita$1.00
Warm fluffy Greek Pita.
*** PITA ***$10.85
Warm fluffy Greek Pita.
Hummus$6.00
Creamy made from scratch Hummus
More about Olive U
Rebel House image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • STEAKS

Rebel House

293 E Palmetto Park Rd, Boca Raton

Avg 4.1 (2803 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Biscuits$9.00
Roasted Squash$12.00
Crispy Mushroom$13.00
More about Rebel House

