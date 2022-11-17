Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern

Amar Bistro Delray

522 E Atlantic Ave

Delray Beach, FL 33483

Popular Items

CHICKEN SHISH TAOUK
HUMMUS
ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

COLD MEZZE

BABA GHANNOUJ

BABA GHANNOUJ

$13.00

Charred Eggplant puree, tahini, lemon

CHANKLEESH

CHANKLEESH

$13.00

Feta Cheese, onions, tomatoes, za’atar

FATTOUCH

FATTOUCH

$16.00

Greens, tomato, cucumber, radish, scallions, toasted pita, sumac pomegranate vinaigrette

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$13.00

Chickpeas puree, tahini, lemon and garlic

LABNEH

LABNEH

$12.00

Strained yogurt, with za’atar, tomatoes, cucumber and mint

LEBANESE MOUSSAKA

LEBANESE MOUSSAKA

$12.00

Eggplant, tomato, onion, chickpeas, olive oil, spices

MOUDARDARA

MOUDARDARA

$11.00

Lentils, rice, caramelized onions

MUHAMMARA

MUHAMMARA

$12.00

Roasted red pepper puree, walnuts, pomegranate molasses

ROCKA BEET SALAD

ROCKA BEET SALAD

$16.00

Arugula, roasted red beet, feta, toasted walnuts, pomegranate vinagrette

TABOULEH

TABOULEH

$15.00

Chopped parsley, tomatoes, onions, mint, bulgur, lemon olive oil dressing

WARAK ENAB

WARAK ENAB

$14.00

Grape leaves stuffed with rice, parsley, onion, tomato

Kabees

Kabees

$11.00

Mixed Pickled Vegetables

Hummus with Lamb

Hummus with Lamb

$18.00

Hummus with braised lamb, pine nuts, parsley, Aleppo Pepper

Hummus chicken Shawarma

$18.00

HOT MEZZE

Roasted brusell sprouts, figs and wine reduction, caramelized walnuts
AMAR FRIES

AMAR FRIES

$13.00

Special blend of spices, toum garlic whip

ARNABEET MEKLE

ARNABEET MEKLE

$14.00

Fried cauliflower, harissa, tahini, almonds, raisins

BATATA HARRA

BATATA HARRA

$12.00

Spicy crispy potatoes. garlic, lemon, coriander

FALAFEL

FALAFEL

$13.00

Fried chickpea croquettes, tahini, pickled turnips

FATAYER

FATAYER

$12.00

Spinach pies with lemon and herbs

FRIED KIBBE

FRIED KIBBE

$14.00

Beef and bulgur dumplings, onions, pine nuts. Mint-cucumber yogurt.

MAKANEK

MAKANEK

$17.00

Sauteed spicy beef and lamb, sausages, lemon, pine nuts

SAMBOUSEK

SAMBOUSEK

$12.00

Meat pies, pine nuts, pomegranate molasses.

SWEET POTATO KIBBE

SWEET POTATO KIBBE

$13.00

Sweet potato and bulgur dumplings, spinach, onions, walnut. Mint-cucumber almond yogurt

GRILLED HALLOUMI

GRILLED HALLOUMI

$16.00

Heirloom tomatoes, pomegranate, mint

OCTOPUS ON LENTILS

OCTOPUS ON LENTILS

$24.00

Charred Octopus, Lentils, Tomato and Pepper Relish

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$16.00

Fig and wine reduction, caramelized walnuts

Rakakat

Rakakat

$14.00
Mediterranean shrimp skillet

Mediterranean shrimp skillet

$17.00

ENTRÉES

lamb chops with mint cilantro pesto served with moghrabie (pearl couscous)

SHIEK EL MEHCHI

$29.00

Stuffed with ground beef, parsley, onion, pine nuts, tomato and red pepper sauce. Served with rice

CHICKEN SHISH TAOUK

CHICKEN SHISH TAOUK

$29.00

Charbroiled marinated chicken breast kebab, toum garlic whip, served with rice

KAFTA KEBAB

KAFTA KEBAB

$29.00

Charbroiled ground beef and lamb skewers, onion, parsley. Served on a seasoned pita

STEAK KEBAB

STEAK KEBAB

$37.00

Charbroiled marinated meat skewers, served with rice

SAMKE HARRA

SAMKE HARRA

$36.00

Grilled Bronzini, spicy tahini sauce, pine nuts, served with rice

EL MECHI VEGANO

EL MECHI VEGANO

$29.00

Stuffed with spinach, parsley, onion, chickpeas, tomato, pine nuts. Tomato and red pepper sauce.

MIXED GRILL PLATTER FOR 2

MIXED GRILL PLATTER FOR 2

$58.00

Chicken Shish Taouk, Kafta Kebab, Steak Kebab, served with rice

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$38.00

Lamb Chops with cilantro mint pesto

Lamb stuffed grape leaves

$32.00
PAN ROASTED SALMON

PAN ROASTED SALMON

$34.00Out of stock

SWEETS

BAKLAVA

BAKLAVA

$12.00

Traditional middle eastern sweets. Phyllo dough, nuts, syrup.

KANAFEH for 2

KANAFEH for 2

$20.00

Traditional Lebanese dessert. Semolina, melted cheese, orange and rose blossom, pistachios

TANINI DARK CHOCOLATE CAKE V

TANINI DARK CHOCOLATE CAKE V

$12.00

Chocolate ganache, sesame seed brittle

Date bread pudding

Date bread pudding

$12.00

Maamoul (3 units)

$12.00Out of stock

Almon date tart V GF

$12.00Out of stock
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

SIDES

PITA(3)

PITA(3)

$5.00

Two Pita Bread

LEBANESE RICE

$7.00

Rice with Vermicelli, almonds, pine nuts

Toum Garlic

$4.00

Garlic & olive oil whipped

Pearl Couscous

$7.00

Tahini Sauce

$3.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger ale

$4.00
Restaurant info

At Amar, small plates are meant to be shared, and we encourage you to soak up the aromatic spices and herbs of the Mediterranean and the Levantine coast with our handmade pita bread baked fresh in our wood-burning oven.

Location

522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Directions

