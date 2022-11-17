- Home
- /
- Delray Beach
- /
- Pizza Rustica - Delray Beach
Pizza Rustica Delray Beach
475 Reviews
$
1155 E Atlantic Ave
Suite 102
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cheese Veggie & Pizza
Cheese
Margherita
classic american pie, plum tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and fresh herbs, garlic, and pesto
Whole Wheat Cheese
our plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and shaved parmisian wth fresh herb and garlic pesto
Whole Wheat Vegetable
Garden fresh vegetables, roasted peppers, roma tomatos.,sweet red onions, broccoli, garlic and button mushroom over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Con Tomato Basil
a choice combination of fresh roma tomatoes, garden grown basil, mozzarella with a touch of rich asiago cheese and cracked peppercorn.
A Quattro Formaggi
topped with the finest asagio, creamy blue cheese, sharp swiss and mozzarella with diced fresh roma tomatos, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.
Spinaci e Blue Cheese
Fresh baby spinach lightly marinated in extra virgin olive oil with mozzarella, creamy blue and swiss cheese with chunks of juicy roma tomatos.
Bianca
A delicious cheese only pizza with rich asiago, mozzarella, tangy feta cheese and fresh herb-garlic pesto.
Con 3 Fungi
Tasty portobello, savory shiitakes, flavorful button mushrooms, fresh garlic, roma tomatoes and mozzarella with fresh herbs-garlic pesto
Greco-Romana
A tasty combination of baby spinach, button mushrooms and feta cheese, over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Salad Pizza
choice of spinach, spring mix, romaine lettuce or arugula, tossed with any dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.
Provencal
Our fresh roasted peppers, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, french goat cheese over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Caprese
Slices of the finest fresh mozzarella cheese, juicy roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil.Garden grown basil, (kalamata)black and spanish green olives.
Cheese 14"
Margherita 14"
classic american pie, plum tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and fresh herbs, garlic, and pesto
Whole Wheat Cheese 14"
our plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and shaved parmisian wth fresh herb and garlic pesto
Whole Wheat Vegetable 14"
Garden fresh vegetables, roasted peppers, roma tomatos.,sweet red onions, broccoli, garlic and button mushroom over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Con Tomato Basil 14"
a choice combination of fresh roma tomatoes, garden grown basil, mozzarella with a touch of rich asiago cheese and cracked peppercorn.
A Quattro Formaggi 14"
topped with the finest asagio, creamy blue cheese, sharp swiss and mozzarella with diced fresh roma tomatos, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.
Spinaci e Blue Cheese 14"
Fresh baby spinach lightly marinated in extra virgin olive oil with mozzarella, creamy blue and swiss cheese with chunks of juicy roma tomatos.
Bianca 14"
A delicious cheese only pizza with rich asiago, mozzarella, tangy feta cheese and fresh herb-garlic pesto.
Con 3 Fungi 14"
Tasty portobello, savory shiitakes, flavorful button mushrooms, fresh garlic, roma tomatoes and mozzarella with fresh herbs-garlic pesto
Greco-Romana 14"
Salad Pizza 14"
Provencal 14"
Our fresh roasted peppers, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, french goat cheese over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Caprese 14"
Slices of the finest fresh mozzarella cheese, juicy roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil.Garden grown basil, (kalamata)black and spanish green olives.
Cheese XL 18"
Margherita XL 18"
classic american pie, plum tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and fresh herbs, garlic, and pesto
Whole Wheat Cheese XL 18"
our plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and shaved parmisian wth fresh herb and garlic pesto
Whole Wheat Vegetable XL 18"
Garden fresh vegetables, roasted peppers, roma tomatos.,sweet red onions, broccoli, garlic and button mushroom over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Con Tomato Basil XL 18"
a choice combination of fresh roma tomatoes, garden grown basil, mozzarella with a touch of rich asiago cheese and cracked peppercorn.
A Quattro Formaggi XL 18"
topped with the finest asagio, creamy blue cheese, sharp swiss and mozzarella with diced fresh roma tomatos, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.
Spinaci e Blue Cheese XL 18"
Fresh baby spinach lightly marinated in extra virgin olive oil with mozzarella, creamy blue and swiss cheese with chunks of juicy roma tomatos.
Bianca XL 18"
A delicious cheese only pizza with rich asiago, mozzarella, tangy feta cheese and fresh herb-garlic pesto.
Con 3 Fungi XL 18"
Tasty portobello, savory shiitakes, flavorful button mushrooms, fresh garlic, roma tomatoes and mozzarella with fresh herbs-garlic pesto
Greco-Romana XL 18"
A tasty combination of baby spinach, button mushrooms and feta cheese, over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Salad Pizza XL 18"
choice of spinach, spring mix, romaine lettuce or arugula, tossed with any dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.
Provencal XL 18"
Our fresh roasted peppers, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, french goat cheese over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Caprese XL 18"
Slices of the finest fresh mozzarella cheese, juicy roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil.Garden grown basil, (kalamata)black and spanish green olives.
Cheese 18"x26"
Margherita 18"x26"
classic american pie, plum tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and fresh herbs, garlic, and pesto
Whole Wheat Cheese 18"x26"
our plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and shaved parmisian wth fresh herb and garlic pesto
Whole Wheat Vegetable 18"x26"
Garden fresh vegetables, roasted peppers, roma tomatos.,sweet red onions, broccoli, garlic and button mushroom over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Con Tomato Basil 18"x26"
a choice combination of fresh roma tomatoes, garden grown basil, mozzarella with a touch of rich asiago cheese and cracked peppercorn.
A Quattro Formaggi 18"x26"
topped with the finest asagio, creamy blue cheese, sharp swiss and mozzarella with diced fresh roma tomatos, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.
Spinaci e Blue Cheese 18"x26"
Fresh baby spinach lightly marinated in extra virgin olive oil with mozzarella, creamy blue and swiss cheese with chunks of juicy roma tomatos.
Bianca 18"x26"
A delicious cheese only pizza with rich asiago, mozzarella, tangy feta cheese and fresh herb-garlic pesto.
Con 3 Fungi 18"x26"
Tasty portobello, savory shiitakes, flavorful button mushrooms, fresh garlic, roma tomatoes and mozzarella with fresh herbs-garlic pesto
Greco-Romana 18"x26"
A tasty combination of baby spinach, button mushrooms and feta cheese, over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Salad Pizza 18"x26"
choice of spinach, spring mix, romaine lettuce or arugula, tossed with any dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.
Provencal 18"x26"
Caprese 18"x26"
Slices of the finest fresh mozzarella cheese, juicy roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil.Garden grown basil, (kalamata)black and spanish green olives.
Meat Pizzas
Rustica
Country style pizza; mozzarella, tangy sundried tomatoes, artichokes, diced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, black (kalamata) olives, prosciutto or ham optional.
New York Steak
Richly flavored mini meatballs with sweet red onion and fresh peppers over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce
BBQ Chicken
a new american classic with fresh bbq roasted chicken breast, sweet red onion over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce
The 4 Pigs
A meat lovers dream, with plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, and crispy bacon.
Campagnola Supreme
Pepperoni
Alla Fiorentina
Hawaiian
Chicken Parmesan
Cajun Shrimp
All American
The Spicy Pigs
Buffalo Chicken
Ranchera
Rustica 14"
Country style pizza; mozzarella, tangy sundried tomatoes, artichokes, diced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, black (kalamata) olives, prosciutto or ham optional.
New York Steak 14"
Richly flavored mini meatballs with sweet red onion and fresh peppers over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce
BBQ Chicken 14"
a new american classic with fresh bbq roasted chicken breast, sweet red onion over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce
The 4 Pigs 14"
A meat lovers dream, with plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, and crispy bacon.
Campagnola Supreme 14"
Pepperoni 14"
Sausage 14"
Alla Fiorentina 14"
Chicken Parmesan 14"
Hawaiian 14"
Cajun Shrimp 14"
All American 14"
Buffalo Chicken 14"
The Spicy Pigs 14"
Ranchera 14"
Rustica XL 18"
Country style pizza; mozzarella, tangy sundried tomatoes, artichokes, diced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, black (kalamata) olives, prosciutto or ham optional.
New York Steak XL 18"
Richly flavored mini meatballs with sweet red onion and fresh peppers over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce
BBQ Chicken XL 18"
a new american classic with fresh bbq roasted chicken breast, sweet red onion over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce
The 4 Pigs XL 18"
A meat lovers dream, with plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, and crispy bacon.
Campagnola Supreme XL 18"
Pepperoni XL 18"
Sausage XL 18"
Alla Fiorentina XL 18"
Chicken Parmesan XL 18"
Hawaiian XL 18"
Cajun Shrimp XL 18"
All American XL 18"
Buffalo Chicken XL 18"
The Spicy Pigs XL 18"
Ranchera XL 18"
Rustica 18"x26"
Country style pizza; mozzarella, tangy sundried tomatoes, artichokes, diced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, black (kalamata) olives, prosciutto or ham optional.
New York Steak 18"x26"
Richly flavored mini meatballs with sweet red onion and fresh peppers over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce
BBQ Chicken 18"x26"
a new american classic with fresh bbq roasted chicken breast, sweet red onion over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce
The 4 Pigs 18"x26"
Campagnola Supreme 18"x26"
Pepperoni 18x26
Sausage 18"x26"
Alla Fiorentina 18"x26"
Chicken Parmesan 18"x26"
Hawaiian 18"x26"
Cajun Shrimp 18"x26"
All American 18"x26"
Buffalo Chicken 18" X 26"
The Spicy Pigs 18"x26"
Ranchera 18" X 26"
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty PIZZA
10" Gluten Free
GF Cheese
GF Margherita
GF Whole Wheat Cheese
GF Whole Wheat Vegetable
GF Con Tomato Basil
GF A Quattro Formaggi
GF Spinaci e Blue Cheese
GF Bianca
GF Con 3 Fungi
GF Grecco-Romana
GF Salad Pizza
GF Provencal
GF Caprese
GF Rustica
GF NY Steak
GF BBQ Chicken
GF 4 Pigs
GF Campagnola Supreme
GF Pepperoni
GF Sausage
GF Alla Fiorentina
GF Hawaiian
GF Chicken Parmesean
GF Cajun Shrimp
GF All American
GF Spicy Pigs
GF Buffalo Chicken
GF Ranchera
Desserts
Salads
Rustica Salad
Side Rustica Salad
Garden Salad
Side Garden Salad
Greek Salad
Side Greek Salad
Arugula Salad
Side Arugula Salad
Caprese Salad
Side Caprese Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Side Chicken Caesar Salad
make your own salad
Side MYO Salad
Apps
Drinks
Spring Water
Aquafina
Life Water
Aqua Panna
Perrier
Pellegrino
Postobon
Guarana
Colombiana
Pepsi
Coke
Dr.Pepper
Mountain Dew
Root Beer
Orange Crush
Gingerale
Sprite
Diet Pepsi
Diet Coke
Diet Root Beer
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Mt Dew
Diet 7 Up
Diet Orange
Diet Gingerale
Diet Sprite
Teas/misc
Lemon Arizona Tea
Raspberry Arizona Tea
Green Arizona Tea
Peach Arizona Tea
Lemonade Arizona Tea
Lipton Diet Green Tea
Rockstar
Sugar Free Rockstar
Strbcuks Frappuccino
Redbull
Sugarfree Redbull
Orangina
Apple Juice
Fruit Punch Gatorade
Orange Gatorade
Cool Blue Gatorade
Mango Kickstart
Jarrito Manda
Jarrito lime
Jaritto Pineapple
Jarrito Fruit Punch
Beer
Heinekenn
Corona
Shiner Bock
Stella Artois
Shock Top
Bud Light
Budweiser
Blue Moon
Pabts Br
Yuengling
Michelob Ultra
Jai Alai
Modelo
Miller Lite
Peroni
La Rubia
Mango Cart
Angry Orchard
Truly
White Claw
Twisted Tea 24 oz
Twisted Tea 12 oz
Wine
GL LoveBlock
GL Pinot Grigio SantaMarg
GL Rose Whisper
GL Chardonnay
BTL Loveblock
Btl Pinot Grigio Santa Marg
BTL Rose Whisper
BTL Chardonnay
BTL Clicquot
BTL Santa Marg Prosecco
1/2 BTL Ruffino Prosecco
GL Malbec Red Schooner
GL Cabernet Duckhorn Decoy
GL Merlot Simi
GL Pinot Noir Meiomi
GL Chianti Banfi
BTL Malbec Red Schooner
BTL Cabernet Duckhorn Decoy
BTL Merlot Simi
BTL Pinot Noir Meiomi
BTL Chianti Banfi
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:30 am
Come in and Enjoy!
1155 E Atlantic Ave, Suite 102, Delray Beach, FL 33483