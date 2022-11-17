Pizza Rustica imageView gallery

Pizza Rustica Delray Beach

475 Reviews

$

1155 E Atlantic Ave

Suite 102

Delray Beach, FL 33483

Cheese Veggie & Pizza

Cheese

$3.95

Margherita

$6.25

classic american pie, plum tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and fresh herbs, garlic, and pesto

Whole Wheat Cheese

$4.45

our plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and shaved parmisian wth fresh herb and garlic pesto

Whole Wheat Vegetable

$6.95

Garden fresh vegetables, roasted peppers, roma tomatos.,sweet red onions, broccoli, garlic and button mushroom over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Con Tomato Basil

$6.95

a choice combination of fresh roma tomatoes, garden grown basil, mozzarella with a touch of rich asiago cheese and cracked peppercorn.

A Quattro Formaggi

$6.75

topped with the finest asagio, creamy blue cheese, sharp swiss and mozzarella with diced fresh roma tomatos, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.

Spinaci e Blue Cheese

$6.95

Fresh baby spinach lightly marinated in extra virgin olive oil with mozzarella, creamy blue and swiss cheese with chunks of juicy roma tomatos.

Bianca

$6.75

A delicious cheese only pizza with rich asiago, mozzarella, tangy feta cheese and fresh herb-garlic pesto.

Con 3 Fungi

$6.95

Tasty portobello, savory shiitakes, flavorful button mushrooms, fresh garlic, roma tomatoes and mozzarella with fresh herbs-garlic pesto

Greco-Romana

$6.95

A tasty combination of baby spinach, button mushrooms and feta cheese, over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Salad Pizza

$6.95

choice of spinach, spring mix, romaine lettuce or arugula, tossed with any dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.

Provencal

$6.95

Our fresh roasted peppers, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, french goat cheese over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Caprese

$6.95

Slices of the finest fresh mozzarella cheese, juicy roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil.Garden grown basil, (kalamata)black and spanish green olives.

Cheese 14"

$14.45

Margherita 14"

$19.25

classic american pie, plum tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and fresh herbs, garlic, and pesto

Whole Wheat Cheese 14"

$15.95

our plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and shaved parmisian wth fresh herb and garlic pesto

Whole Wheat Vegetable 14"

$21.95

Garden fresh vegetables, roasted peppers, roma tomatos.,sweet red onions, broccoli, garlic and button mushroom over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Con Tomato Basil 14"

$21.95

a choice combination of fresh roma tomatoes, garden grown basil, mozzarella with a touch of rich asiago cheese and cracked peppercorn.

A Quattro Formaggi 14"

$20.95

topped with the finest asagio, creamy blue cheese, sharp swiss and mozzarella with diced fresh roma tomatos, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.

Spinaci e Blue Cheese 14"

$21.95

Fresh baby spinach lightly marinated in extra virgin olive oil with mozzarella, creamy blue and swiss cheese with chunks of juicy roma tomatos.

Bianca 14"

$20.95

A delicious cheese only pizza with rich asiago, mozzarella, tangy feta cheese and fresh herb-garlic pesto.

Con 3 Fungi 14"

$21.95

Tasty portobello, savory shiitakes, flavorful button mushrooms, fresh garlic, roma tomatoes and mozzarella with fresh herbs-garlic pesto

Greco-Romana 14"

$21.95

Salad Pizza 14"

$21.95

Provencal 14"

$21.95

Our fresh roasted peppers, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, french goat cheese over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Caprese 14"

$21.95

Slices of the finest fresh mozzarella cheese, juicy roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil.Garden grown basil, (kalamata)black and spanish green olives.

Cheese XL 18"

$18.95

Margherita XL 18"

$22.95

classic american pie, plum tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and fresh herbs, garlic, and pesto

Whole Wheat Cheese XL 18"

$19.45

our plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and shaved parmisian wth fresh herb and garlic pesto

Whole Wheat Vegetable XL 18"

$25.95

Garden fresh vegetables, roasted peppers, roma tomatos.,sweet red onions, broccoli, garlic and button mushroom over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Con Tomato Basil XL 18"

$25.95

a choice combination of fresh roma tomatoes, garden grown basil, mozzarella with a touch of rich asiago cheese and cracked peppercorn.

A Quattro Formaggi XL 18"

$24.95

topped with the finest asagio, creamy blue cheese, sharp swiss and mozzarella with diced fresh roma tomatos, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.

Spinaci e Blue Cheese XL 18"

$25.95

Fresh baby spinach lightly marinated in extra virgin olive oil with mozzarella, creamy blue and swiss cheese with chunks of juicy roma tomatos.

Bianca XL 18"

$24.95

A delicious cheese only pizza with rich asiago, mozzarella, tangy feta cheese and fresh herb-garlic pesto.

Con 3 Fungi XL 18"

$25.95

Tasty portobello, savory shiitakes, flavorful button mushrooms, fresh garlic, roma tomatoes and mozzarella with fresh herbs-garlic pesto

Greco-Romana XL 18"

$25.95

A tasty combination of baby spinach, button mushrooms and feta cheese, over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Salad Pizza XL 18"

$25.95

choice of spinach, spring mix, romaine lettuce or arugula, tossed with any dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.

Provencal XL 18"

$25.95

Our fresh roasted peppers, garlic, tomatoes, fresh basil, french goat cheese over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Caprese XL 18"

$25.95

Slices of the finest fresh mozzarella cheese, juicy roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil.Garden grown basil, (kalamata)black and spanish green olives.

Cheese 18"x26"

$32.95

Margherita 18"x26"

$44.95

classic american pie, plum tomato sauce with melted mozzarella and fresh herbs, garlic, and pesto

Whole Wheat Cheese 18"x26"

$36.45

our plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and shaved parmisian wth fresh herb and garlic pesto

Whole Wheat Vegetable 18"x26"

$49.95

Garden fresh vegetables, roasted peppers, roma tomatos.,sweet red onions, broccoli, garlic and button mushroom over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Con Tomato Basil 18"x26"

$49.95

a choice combination of fresh roma tomatoes, garden grown basil, mozzarella with a touch of rich asiago cheese and cracked peppercorn.

A Quattro Formaggi 18"x26"

$47.95

topped with the finest asagio, creamy blue cheese, sharp swiss and mozzarella with diced fresh roma tomatos, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.

Spinaci e Blue Cheese 18"x26"

$49.95

Fresh baby spinach lightly marinated in extra virgin olive oil with mozzarella, creamy blue and swiss cheese with chunks of juicy roma tomatos.

Bianca 18"x26"

$47.95

A delicious cheese only pizza with rich asiago, mozzarella, tangy feta cheese and fresh herb-garlic pesto.

Con 3 Fungi 18"x26"

$49.95

Tasty portobello, savory shiitakes, flavorful button mushrooms, fresh garlic, roma tomatoes and mozzarella with fresh herbs-garlic pesto

Greco-Romana 18"x26"

$49.95

A tasty combination of baby spinach, button mushrooms and feta cheese, over plum tomato sauce and mozzarella.

Salad Pizza 18"x26"

$49.95

choice of spinach, spring mix, romaine lettuce or arugula, tossed with any dressing, diced tomatoes, red onions, black (kalamata) and spanish green olives.

Provencal 18"x26"

$49.95

Caprese 18"x26"

$49.95

Slices of the finest fresh mozzarella cheese, juicy roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil.Garden grown basil, (kalamata)black and spanish green olives.

Meat Pizzas

Rustica

$6.95

Country style pizza; mozzarella, tangy sundried tomatoes, artichokes, diced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, black (kalamata) olives, prosciutto or ham optional.

New York Steak

$6.95

Richly flavored mini meatballs with sweet red onion and fresh peppers over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce

BBQ Chicken

$6.95

a new american classic with fresh bbq roasted chicken breast, sweet red onion over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce

The 4 Pigs

$6.95

A meat lovers dream, with plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, and crispy bacon.

Campagnola Supreme

$6.95

Pepperoni

$4.95

Alla Fiorentina

$6.95

Hawaiian

$6.95

Chicken Parmesan

$6.95

Cajun Shrimp

$6.95

All American

$6.95

The Spicy Pigs

$6.95

Buffalo Chicken

$6.95

Ranchera

$6.95

Rustica 14"

$21.95

Country style pizza; mozzarella, tangy sundried tomatoes, artichokes, diced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, black (kalamata) olives, prosciutto or ham optional.

New York Steak 14"

$21.95

Richly flavored mini meatballs with sweet red onion and fresh peppers over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce

BBQ Chicken 14"

$21.95

a new american classic with fresh bbq roasted chicken breast, sweet red onion over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce

The 4 Pigs 14"

$21.95

A meat lovers dream, with plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, and crispy bacon.

Campagnola Supreme 14"

$21.95

Pepperoni 14"

$16.95

Sausage 14"

$16.95

Alla Fiorentina 14"

$21.95

Chicken Parmesan 14"

$21.95

Hawaiian 14"

$21.95

Cajun Shrimp 14"

$21.95

All American 14"

$21.95

Buffalo Chicken 14"

$21.95

The Spicy Pigs 14"

$21.95

Ranchera 14"

$21.95

Rustica XL 18"

$25.95

Country style pizza; mozzarella, tangy sundried tomatoes, artichokes, diced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, black (kalamata) olives, prosciutto or ham optional.

New York Steak XL 18"

$25.95

Richly flavored mini meatballs with sweet red onion and fresh peppers over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce

BBQ Chicken XL 18"

$25.95

a new american classic with fresh bbq roasted chicken breast, sweet red onion over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce

The 4 Pigs XL 18"

$25.95

A meat lovers dream, with plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, pepperoni, italian sausage, and crispy bacon.

Campagnola Supreme XL 18"

$25.95

Pepperoni XL 18"

$20.95

Sausage XL 18"

$20.95

Alla Fiorentina XL 18"

$25.95

Chicken Parmesan XL 18"

$25.95

Hawaiian XL 18"

$25.95

Cajun Shrimp XL 18"

$25.95

All American XL 18"

$25.95

Buffalo Chicken XL 18"

$25.95

The Spicy Pigs XL 18"

$25.95

Ranchera XL 18"

$25.95

Rustica 18"x26"

$49.95

Country style pizza; mozzarella, tangy sundried tomatoes, artichokes, diced fresh roma tomatoes, fresh basil, black (kalamata) olives, prosciutto or ham optional.

New York Steak 18"x26"

$49.95

Richly flavored mini meatballs with sweet red onion and fresh peppers over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce

BBQ Chicken 18"x26"

$49.95

a new american classic with fresh bbq roasted chicken breast, sweet red onion over mozzarella and plum tomato sauce

The 4 Pigs 18"x26"

$49.95

Campagnola Supreme 18"x26"

$49.95

Pepperoni 18x26

$37.95

Sausage 18"x26"

$37.95

Alla Fiorentina 18"x26"

$49.95

Chicken Parmesan 18"x26"

$49.95

Hawaiian 18"x26"

$49.95

Cajun Shrimp 18"x26"

$49.95

All American 18"x26"

$49.95

Buffalo Chicken 18" X 26"

$49.95

The Spicy Pigs 18"x26"

$49.95

Ranchera 18" X 26"

$49.95

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty PIZZA

14" (1/2 & 1/2)

18" XL (1/2 & 1/2)

our plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and shaved parmisian wth fresh herb and garlic pesto

18" x 26" (1/2 & 1/2)

Pizza Your Way

Slice

$3.95

10" Gluten Free

$11.50

Medium 14"

$14.95

XLarge 18"

$17.95

18” x 26” Pan

$32.95

10" Gluten Free

GF Cheese

$11.50

GF Margherita

$13.50

GF Whole Wheat Cheese

$13.50

GF Whole Wheat Vegetable

$15.50

GF Con Tomato Basil

$15.50

GF A Quattro Formaggi

$15.50

GF Spinaci e Blue Cheese

$15.50

GF Bianca

$13.50

GF Con 3 Fungi

$15.50

GF Grecco-Romana

$15.50

GF Salad Pizza

$15.50

GF Provencal

$15.50

GF Caprese

$15.50

GF Rustica

$15.50

GF NY Steak

$15.50

GF BBQ Chicken

$15.50

GF 4 Pigs

$15.50

GF Campagnola Supreme

$15.50

GF Pepperoni

$12.75

GF Sausage

$12.75

GF Alla Fiorentina

$15.50

GF Hawaiian

$15.50

GF Chicken Parmesean

$15.50

GF Cajun Shrimp

$15.50

GF All American

$15.50

GF Spicy Pigs

$15.50

GF Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

GF Ranchera

$15.50

Desserts

Pizza filled with Nutella™ Hazelnut chocolate topped with more Nutella™ and powdered sugar.

Nutella Pizza Slice

$5.95

S'mores Slice

$6.95

Pizza filled with nutella™ and marshmellow Fluff then topped with Nutella™ , Marshmallow and graham cracker.

Nutella Pizza 14"

$17.95

S'mores 14"

$21.95

Nutella Pizza 18"

$21.95

S'mores 18"

$25.95

Nutella Pizza 18" x 26"

$43.95

S'mores 18" x 26"

$49.95

Salads

Rustica Salad

$11.45

Side Rustica Salad

$5.95

Garden Salad

$11.45

Side Garden Salad

$5.95

Greek Salad

$11.45

Side Greek Salad

$5.95

Arugula Salad

$11.45

Side Arugula Salad

$5.95

Caprese Salad

$11.45

Side Caprese Salad

$5.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.45

Side Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.95

make your own salad

$11.45

Side MYO Salad

$5.95

Apps

Chicken Fingers 7oz.

$9.45

Chicken Fingers 10oz.

$11.45

Chicken Parm Fingers 7oz.

$10.95

Chicken Parm Fingers 10oz.

$13.95

Meatball Parm 6

$10.95

Meatball Parm 9

$13.95

Drinks

Spring Water

$1.85

Aquafina

$2.50

Life Water

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$3.25

Perrier

$3.25

Pellegrino

$3.25

Postobon

$2.50

Guarana

$2.50

Colombiana

$2.50

Pepsi

$1.85

Coke

$1.85

Dr.Pepper

$1.85

Mountain Dew

$1.85

Root Beer

$1.85

Orange Crush

$1.85

Gingerale

$1.85

Sprite

$1.85

Diet Pepsi

$1.85

Diet Coke

$1.85

Diet Root Beer

$1.85

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.85

Diet Mt Dew

$1.85

Diet 7 Up

$1.85

Diet Orange

$1.85

Diet Gingerale

$1.85

Diet Sprite

$1.85

Teas/misc

Lemon Arizona Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Arizona Tea

$2.50

Green Arizona Tea

$2.50

Peach Arizona Tea

$2.50

Lemonade Arizona Tea

$2.50

Lipton Diet Green Tea

$2.50

Rockstar

$4.50

Sugar Free Rockstar

$4.50

Strbcuks Frappuccino

$4.50

Redbull

$4.50

Sugarfree Redbull

$4.50

Orangina

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$3.00

Orange Gatorade

$3.00

Cool Blue Gatorade

$3.00

Mango Kickstart

$4.50

Jarrito Manda

$3.00

Jarrito lime

$3.00

Jaritto Pineapple

$3.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.00

Beer

Heinekenn

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Shiner Bock

$4.75

Stella Artois

$5.25

Shock Top

$5.25

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.75

Pabts Br

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Jai Alai

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.00

Peroni

$4.75

La Rubia

$4.75

Mango Cart

$4.75

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Truly

$4.75

White Claw

$4.75

Twisted Tea 24 oz

$7.00

Twisted Tea 12 oz

$4.50

Wine

GL LoveBlock

$8.50

GL Pinot Grigio SantaMarg

$11.00

GL Rose Whisper

$9.50

GL Chardonnay

$9.00

BTL Loveblock

$32.00

Btl Pinot Grigio Santa Marg

$42.00

BTL Rose Whisper

$36.00

BTL Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Clicquot

$75.00

BTL Santa Marg Prosecco

$36.00

1/2 BTL Ruffino Prosecco

$14.00

GL Malbec Red Schooner

$13.00

GL Cabernet Duckhorn Decoy

$10.00

GL Merlot Simi

$9.50

GL Pinot Noir Meiomi

$8.50

GL Chianti Banfi

$8.00

BTL Malbec Red Schooner

$50.00

BTL Cabernet Duckhorn Decoy

$42.00

BTL Merlot Simi

$36.00

BTL Pinot Noir Meiomi

$32.00

BTL Chianti Banfi

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Location

1155 E Atlantic Ave, Suite 102, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Directions

Pizza Rustica image

