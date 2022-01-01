Hella Good Burger
Simple & straight-forward. We stick to the basics—no gimmicks. One bite & you’ll be saying, “This is HELLA GOOD!”
87 N San Pedro St Space 123
Popular Items
Location
87 N San Pedro St Space 123
San Jose CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
"You're a stranger here but once!"
Olla Cocina
A contemporary, fast-casual Mexican restaurant in downtown San Jose.
Mochinut
MORE THAN JUST A DONUT
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant
SP2 Communal Bar + Restaurant presents seasonal and locally-sourced New American cuisine from Executive Chef Paul Nuño. Our passionate Bar Team complements with handcrafted cocktails while our internationally sourced wine and spirits list ensures there is something for every guest.