Heroes Grill
American Comfort food with a twist
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
600 N Beneva Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
600 N Beneva Rd
Sarasota FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
Siegfried's Restaurant and Bier Garden
GOOD FRIENDS
GOOD FOOD
GOOD TIME
McCurdy's Comedy Theatre NEW
Come in and enjoy!
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.