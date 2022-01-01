Go
Highland House Restaurant

PIZZA

2630 E Highland Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cheese$15.00
10 pieces of Pizza. ADD Topping $1.50 each.
Cheese Dip (5oz)$2.25
Baked Mostaccioli$15.00
Topped with Baked Cheese with marinara or meat sauce served with penne noddles.
Apple Orchard with Chicken$14.00
Fresh Lettuce with toasted pecans, sliced apples, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, red onions and parmesan cheese with grilled chicken
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Chicken breast lightly breaded and topped with cheese and marinara sauce, served with pasta
Small Greek$8.00
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, sliced beets,
Breadsticks$7.00
Hand rolled and made fresh 12 Sticks
Fish & Chips$18.00
Icelandic cod beer battered and friend until golden brown. Served with French fries and tartar sauce
Entree Greek 4/2$13.00
Fresh lettuce with grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, sliced red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and sliced beets.
Lasagna$16.00
Fresh layers of egg noodles with ricotta and Italian cheese., ground beef, Italian sausage and tomato sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2630 E Highland Rd

Highland MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
