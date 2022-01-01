Go
HOBOKEN CAFE on WHITLOCK

688 Whitlock Ave

Popular Items

CHICKEN PARM$12.50
Breaded Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Romano Cheese
Hoboken Salad$9.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, House Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ham, Salami & Mozzarella “Deluxe"$12.95
Ham, Salami, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oil, Vinegar
Veggie Caprese Sandwich “Deluxe”$12.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil Dressing, Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Balsamic$14.50
Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Dressing & Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Milanese$12.75
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce or Arugula, Tomato, Oregano, Salt, Pepper, Oil, Vinegar
MEATBALL SANDWICH$11.95
Meatball, Tomato Sauce & Romano Cheese
Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella$15.95
Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar
Hoboken Hero$10.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce , Tomato, Onion, Salt, Pepper, Oil, Vinegar
Cannoli$3.95
688 Whitlock Ave

Marietta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
