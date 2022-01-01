Go
Horse Thieves Tavern

Horse Thieves Tavern is a modern interpretation of the traditional New England Tavern--located in the heart of historic Dedham Square.

HAMBURGERS

585 High Street • $$

Avg 4 (103 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl$16.00
warm grilled chicken, quinoa, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese and hazelnuts, dressed with white wine vinaigrette
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
cauliflower, gluten free flour, spicy Buffalo sauce, contains butter
Fish & chips$18.00
Deep fried cod, tartar sauce, HTT fries, slaw
Impossible burger$15.00
Impossible burger on a whole wheat bun with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and french fries or green salad
Burger$15.00
grilled 8oz ground beef patty with or without cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on a fresh bun with french fries or green salad
Meatloaf Dinner$18.00
HTT meatloaf, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans
Thieves' burger$15.00
grilled 8oz ground steak patty with slaw, pickles, and special sauce on a fresh potato bun with french fries or green salad
Adult Happy Meal$16.00
Burger, HTT fries, choice of canned adult beverage, and a treat! Take-out only. All sandwiches and canned drinks available.
Fried chicken sandwich$14.00
battered and deep fried chicken thighs on a sesame bun with Korean slaw, pickles and tangy sauce with french fries or a green salad
Brussel sprouts$9.00
maple roasted Brussel sprouts, thick cut bacon, hazelnuts
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

585 High Street

Dedham MA

Sunday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

