Go
Toast

HotDog Wallys

We sell delicious hotdogs for the entire family!

264 W LANE AVENUE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HOTDOG$4.00
BOGO
BOGO
BURGER$6.00
MOZZERLA STICKS$4.00
WINGS
FRIES$3.00
DOG COMBO$8.00
2 Cookies$1.00
Pepsi$2.00
See full menu

Location

264 W LANE AVENUE

Columbus OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Stack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emmett's at Open Air

No reviews yet

Operating 7 days a week, Emmett's offers a varied menu in a friendly, relaxed and welcoming environment.

Pasta Villa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fives Up High

No reviews yet

Just a dive bar keeping dive bars alive on the greatest campus in the world!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston