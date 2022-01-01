Go
Hudson Grille - Midtown

Upscale sports bar

942 Peachtree Street NE

Popular Items

10 Wings$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
6 Wings$8.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
grilled or cripsy fried chicken breast, jack and cheddar, tomato, shredded lettuce, ranch, flour tortilla
Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
marshmallow dipping sauce
De Pollo Frito$3.95
crispy chicken with jalapeno cheese dip, lettuce, pico
Classic Burger$11.95
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles
Herb Chicken$15.95
basil and roasted tomato herb butter, choice of two sides
Fries$4.00
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Shrimp$4.95
grilled, blackened shrimp, avocado corn salsa, mango vinaigrette, mixed greens
Location

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
