Hugo's

Delicious stealthy healthy omni-, carni-, vegan & vegetarian cuisine. Sustainable/organic/flexitarian Los Angeles restaurants.

8401 Santa Monica Blvd

Popular Items

Hugo's Beef Burger$19.00
Hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef. Served on your choice of bread. Add lettuce, tomato, and Santa Fe vegan mayo to your burger, and up to three other delicious toppings. Served with choice of side. Can be gluten free. (Cooked Medium For All To-Go Orders)
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$17.50
Grilled chicken breast with melted mozzarella, pesto, sliced tomato, grilled red onions, mixed greens and pepper mayo on bread of choice with a choice of side. Can be vegan, vegetarian or gluten free. Contains pine nuts.
Hugo's Turkey Burger$19.00
Shelton’s free-range ground turkey from Northern California blended with onions and herbs. Served on your choice of bread. Add lettuce, tomato, and Santa Fe vegan mayo to your burger, and up to three other delicious toppings. Served with choice of side. Can be gluten free.
Hugo's Cuban Sandwich$17.75
Grilled chicken breast or organic tofu with slightly spicy honey-chipotle sauce, fried plantains, goat cheese, organic mixed lettuce, a splash of balsamic dressing, tomato & grilled red onions. Served on bread of choice with choice of side. Can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
Mexican Salad$18.00
Diced grilled chicken breast or herb‐marinated organic grilled tofu, romaine lettuce, black beans, avocado, Kalamata olives, pico de gallo, and Parmesan cheese and tossed in a Caesar dressing. Gluten Free. Can be vegan.
The Club$18.00
Choice of grilled chicken breast, grilled organic tofu, or turkey breast. Choice of regular bacon, turkey bacon or house-made veggie bacon. Also comes with guacamole, tomato, lettuce and vegan black pepper mayo. Served on bread of choice with choice of side. Can be vegan, can be vegetarian, can be gluten free.
Very Green Casserole$19.75
Broccolini, spinach, asparagus, zucchini, garlic, and fresh herbs in a tomato-basil pesto sauce. Topped with a veggie patty and melted goat and mozzarella cheeses. Served with a choice of side. Vegetarian, gluten free, contains nuts, can be vegan.
Pan Roasted Salmon$26.00
Pan roasted salmon seasoned with salt and pepper, drizzled with a white wine lemon butter sauce, and garnished with a roasted lemon slice and microgreens. Served with a choice of two sides. We are committed to serving only the most sustainable fish in accordance with the Monterey Bay Seafood Watch. Gluten free.
Breakfast Burrito$15.25
Eggs scrambled with diced potato pancakes, bacon, cheddar cheese, and wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla. Served with our roasted tomato chipotle sauce and your choice of side. Can be vegan, vegetarian or gluten free.
Asian Stir Fry$20.00
Choice of all natural chicken breast or grilled organic tofu, snow peas, tomatoes, broccolini, mushrooms, jicama, scallions, garlic, ginger, cilantro and a sesame-chili sauce. Served over organic brown rice. Gluten free. Can be vegan or vegetarian.
8401 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood CA

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
