Ice House Sports Bar

THE COLDEST BEER IN TOWN.

136 Huttleston Avenue

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC 'n CHEESE$13.00
Zesty & cheesy with buffalo chicken.
STEAK AND CHEESE SAND$13.00
Shaved Angus brisket, caramelized onions, bell peppers and provolone cheese, served on French bread.
SMALL WINGS$12.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP$9.00
Spicy and cheesy! Served with tortilla chips.
FISH 'n CHIPS$15.00
New Bedford scrod lightly breaded (or English battered) served with french fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
CHEESEBURGER$12.00
PRIME STEAK TIPS$20.00
Sweet bourbon marinated Prime Angus beef, grilled and served with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli and a side of bourbon au poivre sauce.
Cheese Pizza$8.00
GARLIC GRILLED CHEESE$8.00
An American favorite on thick sourdough bread.
Add: Mushrooms & spinach 8 or tomato & bacon 9.
SMALL TENDERS$9.00
Location

136 Huttleston Avenue

Fairhaven MA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Papa Gino's

Come in and enjoy!

The Pasta House

Welcome to The Pasta House!
ONLINE ORDERING is available for during normal business hours. During peak times, it may be necessary to limit incoming orders. Thank you in advance for your patience and for choosing The Pasta House!

Bayside Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

Fathoms Bar and Grille

Located right next to the harbor, Fathoms Bar & Grille has become an integral part of New Bedford's diverse collection of eateries. Known for its rich culture and historical fishing industry, New Bedford sets the stage for Fathoms Bar & Grille to be the place where people can gather for great food and drinks in a relaxed waterfront environment. Our patrons take in the ambiance of our handsomely appointed bar lounge area, the intimacy of our dining area or the fresh sea breezes on our seasonal patio.

