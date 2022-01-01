Go
Toast

Ritrovo

~ BOUTIQUE ITALIAN NEIGHBORHOOD RESTAURANT ~
Creating Italian dishes right here in Playa Vista. Known for our Pizza and Gelato, Ritrovo Playa Vista is your neighborhood Italian hangout. Now serving wine and beer.

6020 S. Seabluff Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ritrovo Cesare$14.00
Crispy romaine hearts with shaved parmesan cheese and house dressing
12" Cheese$13.95
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
16" Pepperoni & Sausage$21.95
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and sausage
16" Della Casa$21.95
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions and bell pepper
Bietole E Pecorino$14.00
Organic red and yellow beets, tomatoes, asparagus, avocado and goat cheese
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
Homemade wide noodle pasta prepared with our traditional meat sauce
Arugula E Carciofi$14.00
Arugula, shaved parmesan and fresh artichoke hearts in a lemon and truffle dressing
Pollo Parmigiana$24.00
Breaded chicken with mozzarella cheese and a light tomato sauce served with spaghetti marinara
16" Cheese$14.95
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Chopped Salad$16.00
Chopped lettuce, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, avocado, mozzarella and olives tossed in a vinaigrette dressing
See full menu

Location

6020 S. Seabluff Dr.

Playa Vista CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gulp Brew Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Loqui

No reviews yet

Honest Mexican food.

N'ice Cream

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

123 Pho Playa Vista

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston