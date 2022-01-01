Go
Impudent Oyster - 15 Chatham Bars Ave

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM

15 Chatham Bars Ave

Chatham, MA 02633

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Menu

Most Popular

Power Bowl
$17.00

Baby kale, quinoa, avocado, crispy Brussel sprouts, roasted chickpeas, cucumbers, roasted butternut squash, and sweet peppers; served with a lime~tahini vinaigrette

Popular
Bang Bang Shrimp
$15.00

Lightly fried shrimp tossed with a sweet chili aioli over Asian slaw | with a cucumber relish

Popular
Cape Fish-Wich
$16.00

Lightly fried native sole fillet served on a toasted Kaiser roll with melted Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing

Popular
California Turkey BTL
$15.00

House roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, crispy bacon and an herbed mayo served on toasted multigrain bread

Popular
Italian Chicken
$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, crispy pancetta, fresh mozzarella and an herb mayo served on toasted ciabatta bread

Popular
Nantucket
$20.00

Lightly fried sea scallops, hickory smoked bacon and Monterey Jack cheese baked in a baguette with house made tartar sauce

Popular
Lobster Roll
$29.00

Fresh lobster meat, chopped celery, and onion tossed with Hellman’s mayonnaise and served on a butter grilled bun

Popular
Broiled Scallops
$29.00

Broiled or Blackened with house Cajun spice and served with rice, vegetable, and a lemon

Popular

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll
$29.00

Fresh lobster meat, chopped celery, and onion tossed with Hellman’s mayonnaise and served on a butter grilled bun

Popular

Scallops

Broiled Scallops
$29.00

Broiled or Blackened with house Cajun spice and served with rice, vegetable, and a lemon

Popular
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

15 Chatham Bars Ave, Chatham MA 02633

Directions

