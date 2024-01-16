Carmine's
595 Main Street
Chatham, MA 02633
18in Whole Pies
- 18in Create Your Own
Includes Red Sauce and Mozzarella Blend$20.00
- 18in White
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Pesto and Fresh Basil$30.00
- 18in The Californian
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Artichoke and Kalamata Olive.$30.00
- 18in The Boss
Olive Oil Base, Spinach, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Red Onions and Kalamata Olive.$30.00
- 18in Garlic Chicken
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.$30.00
- 18in Carmine's Combo
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion and Black Olive.$30.00
- 18in Vegetarian
Red sauce, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.$30.00
- 18in Meat Supreme
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Linguica and Sausage.$30.00
- 18in Bacon Meatball Deluxe
Red sauce, Bacon, Meatball, Mushroom and Red Onion.$30.00
- 18in BBQ Chicken
Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and BBQ Sauce.$30.00
- 18in Pesto
Pesto Base, Ricotta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Light Red Onion and Fresh Basil$30.00
- 18in Bacon Chicken Ranch
Ranch Base, Bacon, Grilled White Chicken Breast and Scallions$30.00
- 18in Buffalo Chicken
Ranch Base, Blue Cheese, Scallions, Frank's RedHot (R) Buffalo Sauce and Cilantro.$30.00
12in Whole Pies
- 12in Create Your Own
Includes Red Sauce and Mozzarella Blend$15.00
- 12in White
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Pesto and Fresh Basil$22.00
- 12in The Californian
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Artichoke and Kalamata Olive.$22.00
- 12in The Boss
Olive Oil Base, Spinach, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Red Onions and Kalamata Olive.$22.00
- 12in Garlic Chicken
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.$22.00
- 12in Carmine's Combo
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion and Black Olive.$22.00
- 12in Vegetarian
Red sauce, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.$22.00
- 12in Meat Supreme
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Linguica and Sausage.$22.00
- 12in Bacon Meatball Deluxe
Red sauce, Bacon, Meatball, Mushroom and Red Onion.$22.00
- 12in BBQ Chicken
Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and BBQ Sauce.$22.00
- 12in Pesto
Pesto Base, Ricotta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Light Red Onion and Fresh Basil$22.00
- 12in Bacon Chicken Ranch
Ranch Base, Bacon, Grilled White Chicken Breast and Scallions$22.00
- 12in Buffalo Chicken
Ranch Base, Blue Cheese, Scallions, Frank's RedHot (R) Buffalo Sauce and Cilantro.$22.00
10in Gluten Free Whole Pies
- 10in GF Create Your Own
Includes Red Sauce and Mozzarella Blend$15.00
- 10in GF White
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Pesto and Fresh Basil$22.00
- 10in GF The Californian
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Red Onion, Artichoke and Kalamata Olive.$22.00
- 10in GF The Boss
Olive Oil Base, Spinach, Bacon, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Red Onions and Kalamata Olive.$22.00
- 10in GF Garlic Chicken
Olive Oil Base, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.$22.00
- 10in GF Carmine's Combo
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Red Onion and Black Olive.$22.00
- 10in GF Vegetarian
Red sauce, Fresh Garlic, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion and Kalamata Olive.$22.00
- 10in GF Meat Supreme
Red sauce, Bacon, Pepperoni, Ham, Meatball, Linguica and Sausage.$22.00
- 10in GF Bacon Meatball Deluxe
Red sauce, Bacon, Meatball, Mushroom and Red Onion.$22.00
- 10in GF BBQ Chicken
Red Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Grilled White Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Red Onion and BBQ Sauce.$22.00
- 10in GF Pesto
Pesto Base, Ricotta Cheese, Roma Tomato, Light Red Onion and Fresh Basil$22.00
- 10in GF Bacon Chicken Ranch
Ranch Base, Bacon, Grilled White Chicken Breast and Scallions$22.00
- 10in GF Buffalo Chicken
Ranch Base, Blue Cheese, Scallions, Frank's RedHot (R) Buffalo Sauce and Cilantro.$22.00
Salads
- Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Roma Tomato, Broccoli, Mushroom, Cucumber.$10.00
- Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Red onion, Green Pepper, Roma Tomato, Feta Cheese, Black Olive, Cucumber, Pepperoncini.$11.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Fresh Lemon Wedge.$9.00
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
We hope you enjoy your time in Chatham and thank you for your business
