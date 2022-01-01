Go
Istanbul Kebab House

"We believe in serving truly authentic Turkish cuisine, using the most authentic ingredients available. To accomplish this, we import the majority of our ingredients directly from Turkey and create all our dishes from scratch. Chef Veli Cetin, our Head Chef since 2013, has over twenty years experience cooking professionally throughout Turkey. With his and our experience, we have brought you flavors that will whisk you away to a far off land." ~ Owners, Hasan, Vural, & Jackie Oktay

175 Church Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2142 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Meze Platter$18.99
great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks
Falafel Wrap$8.99
homemade falafel made with organic turkish chickpeas, celery, parsley, onion, garlic, and tahini, served on homemade bun or fresh lavash wrap with lettuce, onion, tomato, & pickled red cabbage
Doner Kebab$18.99
our house made, marinated lamb and beef slow roasted to perfection on vertical rotisserie, sliced thin
Lavash Bread$1.99
great for sharing! haydari, hummus, babaganoush, turkish salsa, stuffed grape leaves. served with lavash bread. for gluten free option add fresh cut veggie sticks
Falafel APP$9.50
homemade croquette of organic turkish chickpeas blended with garden fresh celery, parsley, onion, garlic, tahini, house blend of 12 spices, served with our yogurt sauce
Babaganoush$8.50
smoked eggplant, roasted red pepper, tahini, garlic, fresh lemon, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil. recommended with lavash bread.
Turkish Red Lentil Soup$6.50
a delicious blend of organic turkish red lentils, turkish seasoning, fresh herbs
Chicken Shish Kebab$18.99
chicken breast marinated in house sauce, grilled on skewers
Crispy Phyllo Cheese Rolls$7.99
golden crisp pastry rolls filled with turkish white cheese, parsley, served with red pepper coulis
Hummus$7.50
flavorful organic turkish chickpeas blended with creamy tahini sauce, fresh lemon, organic turkish extra virgin olive oil, hint of fresh garlic. recommended with lavash bread.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

175 Church Street

Burlington NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

