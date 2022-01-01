Go
Toast

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

BURRITOS • TACOS

2010 Johnston St • $

Avg 4.4 (1330 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Seasoned Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Steak Quesadilla$8.50
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Steak Bowl$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Regular Shrimp Burrito$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Super Steak Burrito$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Regular Steak Burrito$7.75
chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Chips & Queso$4.50
Seasoned Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2010 Johnston St

Lafayette LA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lafayette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Tastes like good times!

Wurst Biergarten LLC

No reviews yet

LA’s 1st Beer Garden! Family & Dog Friendly. Heart of Downtown Lafayette.

RocknBowl® - LFT

No reviews yet

RocknBowl® de Lafayette Live Music, Bowling, Dining, Dancing & Events of any kind. Birthdays, Corporate Events, Fundraisers, Meetings etc.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston