Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!
BURRITOS • TACOS
2010 Johnston St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2010 Johnston St
Lafayette LA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lafayette
Come in and enjoy!
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
Tastes like good times!
Wurst Biergarten LLC
LA’s 1st Beer Garden! Family & Dog Friendly. Heart of Downtown Lafayette.
RocknBowl® - LFT
RocknBowl® de Lafayette Live Music, Bowling, Dining, Dancing & Events of any kind. Birthdays, Corporate Events, Fundraisers, Meetings etc.