Go
Toast

Jamba

Jamba Juice

9500 Gilman Dr. Price Center

No reviews yet

Location

9500 Gilman Dr. Price Center

La Jolla CA

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fan-Fan

No reviews yet

Fan-Fan features delicious and healthy Chinese and Asian fusion food and hopes to transform the culinary experience on UCSD campus with a warm and friendly environment for everyone to call their home away from home.

Showa Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Bowl - UCSD

No reviews yet

The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.

Uncle Italian

No reviews yet

DETROIT-STYLE PIZZA. BEER. SLUSH. WARM WELCOMES.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston