Jamie's Roast Beef

Putting a Chef spin on the North Shore's most beloved sandwich! As seen on Phantom Gourmet, Wicked Bites, North Shore Magazine and more!

44 Margin Street

Popular Items

French Fries$4.75
Sorry J. R.$11.75
House BBQ, Garlic Aioli, cheddar, onion ring
The Angry Ferg$10.75
Cheddar, "jacked-up" JR BBQ, Kickin' cajun aioli
Spicy Fries$5.00
Beer-Battered Onion Rings$7.00
Truffle Fries$6.00
Junior$9.00
Plain Roll
Super$11.00
Onion Roll
3 Way$10.00
American Cheese, Mayo, JR BBQ
Regular$10.00
Seeded Bun
Location

Peabody MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

