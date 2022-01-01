The Jersey Diner

Go
There’s just something about Jersey food. It’s gritty, real, authentic. It has an accent and an attitude. It reminds us of grandma’s house and the kids growing up. It reminds us of movies and malls and staying out past curfew. It reminds us of bright early mornings and crazy late nights. It reminds us of first dates and secrets shared over a cup of coffee. Whether you are from Jersey or not, Jersey food will take you home.

716 US Highway 1 • $

Avg 4.4 (645 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.95
Two (2) eggs any style with bacon, sausage, pork roll, or ham and your choice of cheese on bread, roll, or bagel
Classic B.L.T. Club$9.95
Crispy bacon on your choice of bread with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Classic Reuben$13.95
Your choice of corned beef and/or pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, grilled on rye bread
Triple Decker Club$11.95
Your choice of turkey or ham, with bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Chicken Pot Pie$14.95
Old-time classic chicken, vegetables, and diced potatoes covered with a flaky pastry crust
Golden Pancakes$6.95
Three (3) large, fluffy pancakes sprinkled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped butter
Two Eggs Any Style$6.49
Two (2) fresh jumbo eggs served your way, with toast and your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits, or oatmeal
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.95
Golden-grilled classic with your choice of cheese
Yankee Pot Roast$15.95
Thick slices of beef roast slow-cooked with vegetables and spices in a hearty broth, with mashed potatoes
Side Bacon$4.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual

Location

716 US Highway 1

Tequesta FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
