Bars & Lounges
American

Barcello

1,061 Reviews

$$

11603 US Highway One

North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Cheese Pizza
Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce

Starters

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Gruyere Cheese, Country Bread, Au Gratin

Chicken Meatballs

$17.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Grilled octopus over chickpea puree, pickled red onion,avocado chili crème,crispy chickpeas

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$12.00

Shishito Peppers, Sriracha Sauce, Soy Sauce, Olive Oil, Garlic, Lemon

Taco of the Day

$16.00

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$15.00

Marinated Roman Artichoke Hearts, Aioli

Honey Siracha Shrimp

$22.00

Honey Siracha Shrimp with mango salsa.

Bourbon Braised Short Rib Flatbread

$16.00

Braised Short Rib, Gruyere Cheese, Carmalized Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Arugula

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Button Mushrooms, Sweet Sausage, Mascarpone Cheese, Spinach, Parmigiano Reggiano

Crispy Cauliflower

$15.00

Tempura Fried Cauliflower, Honey Whipped Yogurt, Pickled Poblano

Salads

Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette

$ Red Onion

$1.00

$ Side Avocado

$4.00

$ Side Anchovies

$1.50

$ Side Bacon Crumbles

$2.00

$ Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

$ Side Crispy Goat Cheese

$2.00

$ Side Goat Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

$ Side Shaved Parmesan

$1.50

$ Side Pistacchio

$4.00

Barcello Salad

$16.00

Roasted Red and Golden Beets, Roasted Green Beans, Spring Mix, Toasted Pistacchio, Crispy Goat Cheese, Honey Vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

$17.00

Arugula, Burrata, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopped Romaine Salad

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Red onion, Applewood Smoked Bacon

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons

Full Arugula Salad

$16.00

Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Lemon Vinaigrette

Quinoa and Kale Salad

$15.00

Red quinoa, Kale, Dried Cranberries, Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$24.00

Seared Ahi Tuna, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Green Beans, Avacado, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Lemon Basil Dressing

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Hand Crushed San Marzano Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil

Tuna Sashimi Pizza

$24.00

Ahi Tuna, Truffled Ponzu Sauce, Red Onion, Chive, Sesame Seeds, Wasabi Drizzle

Pasta

Pad Thai

$20.00+

Stir Fried Rice Noodles, Egg, Bean Sprouts, Peanut, Green Onion, Fried Tofu, Garlic, Red Onion, Preserved Radish, Coconut Milk, Thai Sauce

Rigatoni with Roasted Vegetables

$26.00

Zuchini, Carrot, Yellow Squash, Cauliflower, Eggplant, Broccoli, Red Onion, Brussel Sprouts, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic

Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce

$26.00

Rigatoni, Tomato Sauce, Cream, Prosciutto

Spaghetti Frutti di Mare

$32.00

Spaghetti, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Tomato Sauce

Main Course

Bavette Steak

$34.00

Prime Bottom Sirloin Steak, Basil Marinade, "PL" Steak Sauce, Sweet Potato Fries, Creamed Spinach

Braised Short Rib

$38.00

Boneless Short Rib, Root Vegetables, Red Wine, Whipped Potato, Seasonal Green Vegetable

Berkshire Double Cut Pork Chop

$36.00

Port Wine Demi, Sun Dried Cherries, Whipped potato, Creamed Spinach

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$46.00

Breaded Veal Chop with tomato mozzarella and spaghetti pomodoro

Cast Iron Chicken

$30.00

Lemon and Rosemary Marinated, Long Grain and Wild Rice, Cole Slaw

Chicken Paillard

$30.00

Arugula Salad, Cherry Tomato, Lemon Dressing

Grouper with Sweet Potato Crust

$36.00

Grouper, Sweet Potato Crust, Honey Cream Sauce, Cherry Tomato.

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$36.00

Whipped Potato, Creamed Spinach, Dijon Sauce

Roast Duck

$38.00

Half Long Island Duck, Port Wine and Cherry Sauce, Seasonal Vegetable, Long Grain and Wild Rice

Haddock with Horesradish Crust

$30.00

Haddock, Horseradish Crumb, Sour Cream & Dill Drizzle

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Whipped Potato

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$8.00

Side Arugula Salad

$8.00

Seasonal Green Vegetable

$8.00

$ Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Long grain and wild rice

$8.00

Side Spaghetti Pomodoro

$8.00

Steamed Vegetables

$8.00

Shaved Parmesan

$2.00

Burgers

Tuna Burger

$22.00

House-Ground Ahi Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Brioche Bun, Spicy Mayonnaise, Sweet Potato Fries

Barcello Burger

$18.00

Our Signature Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Barcello Sauce, Brioche Bun, French Fries

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Egg Roll

$10.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$10.00

Coconut Tres Leches Cake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Cheese Cake

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$9.00

$Whipped Cream

$Sd Whipped Cream

$1.00

$Sd Whipped Cream

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11603 US Highway One, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Directions

Barcello image

