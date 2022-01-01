Bars & Lounges
American
Barcello
1,061 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11603 US Highway One, North Palm Beach, FL 33408
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
4.6 • 2,579
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurant
Stage Kitchen and Bar - 2000 PGA BLVD
4.7 • 939
2000 PGA Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Palm Beach
Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
4.6 • 2,579
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurant
Stage Kitchen and Bar - 2000 PGA BLVD
4.7 • 939
2000 PGA Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurant
More near North Palm Beach