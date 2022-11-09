- Home
- North Palm Beach
- American
- Draft House Bar & Grille
Draft House Bar & Grille
460 Reviews
$$
713 US-1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
Small Plates
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
Served with beer cheese and spicy grained mustard
Buffalo Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo thai chili sauce over a bed of coleslaw
Mingo's Famous Poppers
Jalapeños stuffed with chicken, breaded and fried. Served with clam dip, celery and carrots
Drafthouse Melt
waffle fries, shredded jack and cheddar, buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos topped with sour cream
Fried Mozzarella
Served with marinara
Smoked Fish Dip
Smoked Mahi fish dip served with jalapeños and onions
Chicken Quesadilla
Conch Fritters
Bourbon Beef Tips
Crab Cakes
Shrimp Tempura App
Spinach Dip
Eggrolls - Breakfast
Eggrolls - Philly Steak
Thanksgiving Eggrolls
Meatball Appeztizer
Steak Quesadilla
Ahi Tuna
Beef Quesadilla
Chips And Salsa
Cheese Quesadilla
Trio Dip
Crawfish App
Wings
Flatbreads
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella, slice tomato, basil and pesto
Pepperoni Flatbread
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
Philly Steak Flatbread
Italian FlatBread
Ham, capicola, salami, provolone cheese, and banana peppers drizzled with Italian dressing
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Sausage Flatbread
Meatlovers Flatbread
Burgers
Bacon Bleu Burger
Bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion
Draft House Burger
beer glazed onions, smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Veggie Burger
served with avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion
Hangover Burger
fried egg, thick cut smoked bacon and jalapeno jack cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion
Patty Melt
served on marble rye with caramelized onions and choice of cheese
Turkey Burger
all white meat grilled with sliced avocado and a drizzle of sriracha aioli with lettuce, tomato and onion
Sliders
4 mini sliders served with chopped onions and pickles
PBJ Burger
american cheese, thick cut bacon, creamy peanut butter and grape jelly
Classic Burger
served with lettuce, tomato and onion
BBQ Bacon Burger
Mega Burger
Randy Burger
Lobster Burger
Burger Tender Combo
Big Mouth Burger
Wagyu Sliders
Soup
Cheese Steak
Sandwiches
Draft House Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese served on toasted marble rye
French Dip
Prime rib thinly sliced and served with Au Jus
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese served on toasted wheat
Cuban Sandwich
Italian Sub
Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and Italian dressing served warm
Village Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, bacon and avocado served with lettuce tomato and onion on a Brioche bun
Buffalo Bleu Chicken
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Rachel
Hotdog
Slider Special
Beef Brisket
Thick cut brisket served on a brioche bun with coleslaw and BBQ sauce
DH Chicken Sandwich
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Adult Chicken Fingers (5)
Seafood
Salads
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, carrots and cucumbers
Draft House Cobb Salad
Chopped Ramain lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles and smoked bacon
Caesar Salad
Chopped Ramain lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Gorgonzola Salad
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and onions
Side Caesar Salad
Chopped Ramain, Parmesan cheese and croutons
Taco Salad
Lobster Gorgonzola Salad
Ahi Tuna Salad
Chef Salad
Trio Salad
Burger Salad
BYO Grilled Cheese
Sides
Side Regular Mac and Cheese
Side French Fries
Side Vegetable
Side Rice
Side Roast Potatoes
Side Coleslaw
Side Onion Rings
Side Fruit
Side Black Beans
Side Tater Tots
Side Mashed Potato
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Jalapenos
Side Avocado
Side Celery
Side Carrots
Side Garlic Bread
Kids Menu
Desserts
Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Warm giant chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Brownie Sundae
Warm brownie served with vanilla ice cream, caramel and whipped cream
Apple crisp
Homemade apple pie served with vanilla ice cream, caramel and whipped cream
Carrot Cake
Key Lime Pie
Dessert Pretzel
Our Giant Pretzel sprinkled with granulated sugar, powdered sugar, and brown sugar served with caramel dip
New York Cheesecake
Root Beer Float
Creamsicle
Scoop Ice Cream
Chocolate Cake
Scoop Coffee Ice Cream
Oreo Ice Cream
Caramel Cheesecake
Sauces
Ranch Dressing
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Italain Dressing
Honey Mustard Dressing
1000 Island Dressing
Asain Vinaigrette Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Olive Oil
Balsamic Vinegar
Red Wine Vinegar
Tartar Sauce
Cocktail Sauce
Sour Cream
Salsa
Side Guacamole
Remoulade
Grained Mustard
Sriracha Aioli
Mild Buffalo Sauce
Medium Buffalo Sauce
Hot Buffalo Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Garlic Parmesan Sauce
Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
Beer Cheese
Honey
Horseradish Sauce
Au Jus
Clam Dip
Marinara
Chocolate Sauce
Caramel Sauce
Side Gravy
Soda
Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
713 US-1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408