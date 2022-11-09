Draft House Bar & Grille imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Draft House Bar & Grille

460 Reviews

$$

713 US-1

North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Served with beer cheese and spicy grained mustard

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo thai chili sauce over a bed of coleslaw

Mingo's Famous Poppers

$13.00

Jalapeños stuffed with chicken, breaded and fried. Served with clam dip, celery and carrots

Drafthouse Melt

$14.00

waffle fries, shredded jack and cheddar, buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos topped with sour cream

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Served with marinara

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Smoked Mahi fish dip served with jalapeños and onions

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Conch Fritters

$14.00

Bourbon Beef Tips

$16.95

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Shrimp Tempura App

$12.95

Spinach Dip

$12.95

Eggrolls - Breakfast

$9.95

Eggrolls - Philly Steak

$9.95

Thanksgiving Eggrolls

$9.95

Meatball Appeztizer

$10.95

Steak Quesadilla

$18.00

Ahi Tuna

$19.00

Beef Quesadilla

$13.95

Chips And Salsa

$6.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Trio Dip

$12.95

Crawfish App

$12.95

Wings

Boneless Wings (5)

$9.00

Boneless Wings (10)

$16.00
Fresh Jumbo Wings (10)

Fresh Jumbo Wings (10)

$11.99

Fresh Jumbo Wings

$22.99

6 Jumbo Wings & Fries

$10.00

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, slice tomato, basil and pesto

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Philly Steak Flatbread

$14.00

Italian FlatBread

$13.00

Ham, capicola, salami, provolone cheese, and banana peppers drizzled with Italian dressing

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Sausage Flatbread

$13.00Out of stock

Meatlovers Flatbread

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers

Bacon Bleu Burger

Bacon Bleu Burger

$15.50

Bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion

Draft House Burger

$15.95

beer glazed onions, smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Veggie Burger

$15.50

served with avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$15.95

fried egg, thick cut smoked bacon and jalapeno jack cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion

Patty Melt

$14.95

served on marble rye with caramelized onions and choice of cheese

Turkey Burger

$15.50

all white meat grilled with sliced avocado and a drizzle of sriracha aioli with lettuce, tomato and onion

Sliders

$13.95

4 mini sliders served with chopped onions and pickles

PBJ Burger

$15.50

american cheese, thick cut bacon, creamy peanut butter and grape jelly

Classic Burger

$13.50

served with lettuce, tomato and onion

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.95

Mega Burger

$26.95Out of stock

Randy Burger

$13.95Out of stock

Lobster Burger

$16.95Out of stock

Burger Tender Combo

$15.95Out of stock

Big Mouth Burger

$15.95Out of stock

Wagyu Sliders

$13.95Out of stock

Soup

Cup Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Cup NE Clam Chowder

$6.00

Cup Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$7.95

Bowl of NE Clam Chowder

$7.95

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$7.95

Bowl of Chili

$7.95

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Cheese Steak

The Works Philly

$15.95

Philly steak, white american cheese, sweet peppers, hot peppers, fried onions and mushrooms

Cheese Steak Hoagies

$14.00Out of stock

Philly steak, white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and Italian dressing

Sandwiches

Draft House Reuben

Draft House Reuben

$15.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese served on toasted marble rye

French Dip

$15.95

Prime rib thinly sliced and served with Au Jus

Turkey Wrap

$13.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese served on toasted wheat

Cuban Sandwich

$14.95

Italian Sub

$14.95

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and Italian dressing served warm

Village Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, bacon and avocado served with lettuce tomato and onion on a Brioche bun

Buffalo Bleu Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Rachel

$13.95

Hotdog

$9.95

Slider Special

$13.95

Beef Brisket

$15.50

Thick cut brisket served on a brioche bun with coleslaw and BBQ sauce

DH Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Adult Chicken Fingers (5)

$12.95

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Fish Tacos

$16.95

Mojo Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.95

Steak Tacos

$17.95

Seafood

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Hook It Cook It

$17.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Fish Chips reorder

Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, carrots and cucumbers

Draft House Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chopped Ramain lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles and smoked bacon

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Ramain lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Gorgonzola Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and onions

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chopped Ramain, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Taco Salad

$13.95

Lobster Gorgonzola Salad

$23.95Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.95Out of stock

Chef Salad

$16.95

Trio Salad

$15.95

Burger Salad

$14.95Out of stock

BYO Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Sides

Side Regular Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Roast Potatoes

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Mashed Potato

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Two Sliders

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids PBJ Sliders

$7.00

Desserts

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$10.00

Warm giant chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Warm brownie served with vanilla ice cream, caramel and whipped cream

Apple crisp

$10.00

Homemade apple pie served with vanilla ice cream, caramel and whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Dessert Pretzel

$10.00

Our Giant Pretzel sprinkled with granulated sugar, powdered sugar, and brown sugar served with caramel dip

New York Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Creamsicle

$5.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Scoop Coffee Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Oreo Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Italain Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Asain Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Olive Oil

$0.50

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.50

Red Wine Vinegar

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Remoulade

$0.50

Grained Mustard

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Mild Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Medium Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Clam Dip

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Caramel Sauce

$0.50

Side Gravy

$1.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Mist Twist

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Energy Drink

$3.00

Spark Water BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cran Club

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grape Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Small Plates

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

Served with beer cheese and spicy grained mustard

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo thai chili sauce over a bed of coleslaw

Mingo's Famous Poppers

$13.00

Jalapeños stuffed with chicken, breaded and fried. Served with clam dip, celery and carrots

Drafthouse Melt

$14.00

waffle fries, shredded jack and cheddar, buffalo chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos topped with sour cream

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Served with marinara

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.00

Smoked Mahi fish dip served with jalapeños and onions

Conch Fritters

$14.00

Bourbon Beef Tips

$16.95

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Meatball Appeztizer

$10.95

Ahi Tuna

$19.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Wings

Boneless Wings (5)

$9.00

Boneless Wings (10)

$16.00
Fresh Jumbo Wings (10)

Fresh Jumbo Wings (10)

$11.99

Fresh Jumbo Wings

$22.99

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, slice tomato, basil and pesto

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Philly Steak Flatbread

$14.00

Italian FlatBread

$13.00

Ham, capicola, salami, provolone cheese, and banana peppers drizzled with Italian dressing

Burgers

Bacon Bleu Burger

Bacon Bleu Burger

$15.50

Bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion

Draft House Burger

$15.95

beer glazed onions, smoked bacon, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Veggie Burger

$15.50

served with avocado, lettuce, tomato and onion

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$15.95

fried egg, thick cut smoked bacon and jalapeno jack cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion

Patty Melt

$14.95

served on marble rye with caramelized onions and choice of cheese

Turkey Burger

$15.50

all white meat grilled with sliced avocado and a drizzle of sriracha aioli with lettuce, tomato and onion

Sliders

$13.95

4 mini sliders served with chopped onions and pickles

PBJ Burger

$15.50

american cheese, thick cut bacon, creamy peanut butter and grape jelly

Classic Burger

$13.50

served with lettuce, tomato and onion

BBQ Bacon Burger

$15.95

Soup

Cup NE Clam Chowder

$6.00

Cup Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Cup of Chili

$6.00

Bowl of NE Clam Chowder

$7.95

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$7.95

Bowl of Chili

$7.95

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Sandwiches

Draft House Reuben

Draft House Reuben

$15.50

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese served on toasted marble rye

French Dip

$15.95

Prime rib thinly sliced and served with Au Jus

Turkey Wrap

$13.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese served on toasted wheat

Cuban Sandwich

$14.95

Italian Sub

$14.95

Ham, capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and Italian dressing served warm

Village Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, American cheese, bacon and avocado served with lettuce tomato and onion on a Brioche bun

Buffalo Bleu Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

Beef Brisket

$15.50

Thick cut brisket served on a brioche bun with coleslaw and BBQ sauce

Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$13.95

Fish Tacos

$16.95

Seafood

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$19.00

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Hook It Cook It

$17.00

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, carrots and cucumbers

Draft House Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chopped Ramain lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumbles and smoked bacon

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Ramain lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Gorgonzola Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and onions

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chopped Ramain, Parmesan cheese and croutons

Chef Salad

$16.95

Sides

Side Regular Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Vegetable

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Carrots

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Kids Two Sliders

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Desserts

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$10.00

Warm giant chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Warm brownie served with vanilla ice cream, caramel and whipped cream

Apple crisp

$10.00

Homemade apple pie served with vanilla ice cream, caramel and whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Dessert Pretzel

$10.00

Our Giant Pretzel sprinkled with granulated sugar, powdered sugar, and brown sugar served with caramel dip

New York Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Creamsicle

$5.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Scoop Coffee Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Oreo Ice Cream

$5.00Out of stock

Caramel Cheesecake

$8.00

Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

Italain Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Asain Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50Out of stock

Olive Oil

$0.50

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.50

Red Wine Vinegar

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Remoulade

$0.50

Grained Mustard

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Mild Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Medium Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Clam Dip

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Caramel Sauce

$0.50

Side Gravy

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

713 US-1, North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Directions

Gallery
Draft House Bar & Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Farmer's Table - NPB
orange star4.4 • 308
951 US-1 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
orange star4.6 • 2,579
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Stage Kitchen and Bar - 2000 PGA BLVD
orange star4.7 • 939
2000 PGA Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
2582 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
View restaurantnext
Barcello
orange star4.8 • 1,061
11603 US Highway One North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
The Cooper
orange star4.5 • 3,784
4610 PGA Boulevard Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Palm Beach

Limoncello Ristorante - 2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110
orange star4.6 • 2,579
2000 PGA Blvd Ste 3110 Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Hurricane Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,090
14050 US Hwy 1 Juno Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Barcello
orange star4.8 • 1,061
11603 US Highway One North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Stage Kitchen and Bar - 2000 PGA BLVD
orange star4.7 • 939
2000 PGA Blvd Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Farmer's Table - NPB
orange star4.4 • 308
951 US-1 North Palm Beach, FL 33408
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Palm Beach
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston