Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston

Jewel Box Cafe brings an old-timey espresso bar atmosphere with crêpes, sandwiches & bubble teas, plus a warm interior with unique furniture and a beautiful fireplace. Jewel Box Cafe also offers weekly drink and sandwich specials. Visit this quaint cafe soon and you will pleasantly surprised.

5107 Grand Loop

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Grilled Chicken with Cheddar & Mozzarella. Sides offered include Mango Salsa or Pico De Gallo.
Turkey Panini$13.50
Roasted Turkey, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli & Swiss Cheese
Italian Panini$14.00
Salami, Peperoni, Mortadella, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli & Swiss Cheese
Meat Breakfast Wrap$9.50
Black Forest ham, sausage, bacon, egg and cheddar
Breakfast Crepe$13.00
2 eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and fresh mushrooms.
*Consuming raw or undercooked proteins may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.
Toasted Toffee Latte$4.70
Veggie Breakfast Wrap$9.50
Avocado, fresh spinach, fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese & mozzarella cheese
Chai Latte$4.00
Chai & steamed milk
Latte$4.00
Espresso & steamed milk
8 & 12 ounce drinks include 1 shot of espresso, 16 & 20 ounce drinks include 2 shots of espresso
Smoked Salmon Crepe$15.00
Smoked salmon, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, fresh tomato, topped with a white cream sauce.
Location

5107 Grand Loop

Tacoma WA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
