Jewel Box Cafe Point Ruston
Jewel Box Cafe brings an old-timey espresso bar atmosphere with crêpes, sandwiches & bubble teas, plus a warm interior with unique furniture and a beautiful fireplace. Jewel Box Cafe also offers weekly drink and sandwich specials. Visit this quaint cafe soon and you will pleasantly surprised.
Popular Items
Location
5107 Grand Loop
Tacoma WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
