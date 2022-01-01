Go
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Joe & The Juice

474 Reviews

7263 Woodmont Ave

Bethesda, MD 20814

Popular Items

Original breakfast bundle$16.50
Your choice of Bowl and a large Juice
Workout team bundle$22.20
2 x Vegan shakes with protein and a shot
Green Tuna Bowl$11.00
Edamame, Tuna, Lemon, Broccoli, Pumpkin Seeds, Spinach, Cranberry, Pickled Red Onion, Kale, Vegan Pesto
Serrano Sandwich$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Serrano ham, Mozzarella, Avocado, Tomato, Vegan Pesto
Spirulina Bowl$10.30
Oat-coconut Drink, Goji berry, Avocado, Date, Green Spirulina, Chia Seed, Cacao nibs, Granola
Energize breakfast bundle$14.50
Your choice of coffee, Signature juice and a shot.
Green Vegan Bowl$11.00
Edamame, Pickled Red Onion, Spinach, Lemon, Avocado, Pumpkin Seeds, Cranberry, Broccoli, Kale, Vegan Pesto
Tunacado Sandwich$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Tomato, Avocado, Vegan Pesto, Tuna
Acai Bowl 2.0$10.30
Oat-coconut drink, Granola, Chia Seed, Goji Berry, Strawberries, Acai, Avocado, Banana
Banana Bread$3.49
Banana bread

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda MD 20814

