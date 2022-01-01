Go
Toast

Joe's Cafe

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun dishes.

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

5957 Lapalco Blvd • $

Avg 4.1 (444 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Quesadilla$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
Side One Egg$1.10
Joe’s All American Burger$8.99
Half-pound of ground chuck grilled to perfection, stacked with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions.
Country Breakfast$8.08
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
Beignets Hot Glazed (4 per order))$4.49
Cajun Eggrolls w/ Pepper Jelly$8.49
A big seller at Joe's if you like spicy, this is for you. Egg Rolls stuffed with shrimp, crawfish, seasoning and cheeses, deep fried to perfection, Served with Pepper Jelly for dipping
Side Bacon$2.36
Crispy Bacon served along side many choices or add to any of our yummy sandwiches.
Single Donut Hole$0.25
Hashbrowns$1.96
Try our Shredded Hash Browns mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor.
Mini Burger with cheese$1.36
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5957 Lapalco Blvd

Marrero LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe's Cafe

No reviews yet

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun and dishes.

New Orleans Original Daiquiris

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe's Cafe

No reviews yet

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston