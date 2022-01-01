Go
Toast

Johnny Longboats

Come in and enjoy!

2401 Ocean Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2401 Ocean Ave

Riviera Beach FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:45 am, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Castaways Craft Beer and Pizza - Singer Island

No reviews yet

We are a family owned and operated restaurant with a great atmosphere, 72 Beer taps, and some amazing food. Come in and enjoy!

Wok by the Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southern Kitchen

No reviews yet

Real southern comfort food! Family owned and operated for over 30 years. This hometown diner is your CHEERS kinda place where everybody knows your name... come on in and we will treat you like family!
Serving the best breakfast & lunch in a clean friendly welcoming to all atmosphere.

Al's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston