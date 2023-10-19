Food

Appetizers

Guacamole Appetizer
$5.50

Guacamole dip

Queso Derretido Appetizer
$6.50

Melted cheese dip

Queso Con Chorizo
$7.50

Cheese dip with chorizo

Queso Derretido Con Chorizo Y Jalapeño
$7.50

Melted cheese with Mexican sausage and jalapeño

Taquitos, Pico De Gallo Y Crema
$7.99

Taquitos pico de gallo and sour cream

Quesadilla Con Pico De Gallo Y Crema
$8.99

Cheese quesadilla with pico de gallo and sour cream

Nachos Con Frijol Y Queso Pico De Gallo Y Crema
$9.99

Nacho with beans and cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream

Nacho Fries Con Pico De Gallo Y Crema
$8.99

French fries with cheese pico de gallo and sour cream

Frijoles Appetizer
$4.50

Fried beans dip

8 Alitas Appetizer
$9.99

Chicken wings (8)

Desayunos/Breakfast

We serve breakfast all day long
3 Tacos Desayuno/Tacos Breakfast
$6.99

3 tacos with eggs

Burrito De Desayuno/Breakfast Burrito
$6.50

Burrito with eggs and the protein you chose.

Chilaquiles Verdes
$8.25

Deep fried tortilla shimmered in Green sauce

Chilaquiles Rojos
$8.25

Deep fried tortillas shimmered in Red sauce.

Chilaquiles De Mole
$8.25

Deep Fried tortillas shimmered in mole sauce

Chilaquiles Al Chipotle
$8.25

Deep fried tortillas shimmered in Chipotle sauce

Chilaquiles Salsa De Habanero
$8.25

Deep fried tortillas shimmered in Habanero sauce

Huevos a La Mexicana
$6.99

Scrambled eggs with onions tomato and jalapeño

Huevos Rancheros
$6.99

Fried eggs over tortilla in Ranchera sauce

Huevos Con Chorizo
$7.99

Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage

Huevos Con Jamón
$6.99

Scrambled Eggs with ham.

Huevos Con Nopales
$6.99

Scrambled eggs with cactus

Huevos Con Papa
$6.99

Scrambled eggs with potato

Huevos Con Tocino
$6.99

Scrambled eggs with bacon

Machaca Con Huevos
$7.99

Beef jerky scrambled eggs blended with onions tomato and jalapeño

Omelet Jamón Y Queso
$7.99

Ham and cheese omelet

Omelet Vegetales
$6.99

Veggie omelet

Huevos Estrellados
$6.99

Sunny side up eggs

Tacos

Taco Tradicional
$2.50

Traditional Taco (onions and cilantro)

Taco Tex Mex
$2.99

Tex Mex style (lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream)

Torta/ Mexican Sandwich

Preparada con Frijol, queso, Guacamole, Lechuga y la carne de tu eleccion. Prepared With spread of beans, cheese, Guacamole, lettuce and the of your choice
Torta
$8.50

Burritos

Rice, beans, onions, cilantro and meat wrapped in a flour tortilla
Burrito
$8.99
Burrito De Camaron
$11.99

Shrimp Burrito

Burrito Mojado/ Wet Burrito

Rice, beans and meat wrapped in flour tortilla topped on a red non spicy tasty sauce and melted cheese
Burrito Mojado Wet Burrito
$9.99
Burrito Mojado Camaron
$12.99

Shrimp Wet burrito

Chimichangas

Rice, beans and meat wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried, topped with sour cream and cheese
Chimichanga
$9.99
Chimichanga de Camaron/Shrimp Chimichanga
$12.99

Shrimp Chimichanga

House Specials

Nuestras especialidades de la casa son acompanadas con arroz, frijoles, ensalada y tortillas. Our House Specials comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
Marranito Ala Lena 1 Persona
$24.99

Costillas de res y puerco, salchicha, alitas de pollo, camarones,nopal, queso. Beef and pork ribs, sausage, chicken wings, shrimp, cactus, fresco cheese

Marranito Ala Lena 2 Personas
$49.99

Costillas de res y puerco, salchicha, alitas de pollo, camarones,nopal, queso. Beef and pork ribs, sausage, chicken wings, shrimp, cactus, fresco cheese

Churrasco
$15.99

Beef skirt steak, comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Churrasco Con Camarones
$17.99

Beef skirt steak and shrimp. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Churrasco Y Pechuga
$16.99

Skirt steak with chicken breast. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Carne Asada
$13.99

Grilled steak

Al Pastor
$13.99

Roast pork

Palomilla
$13.99

Marinated beef steak

Barbacoa De Res
$13.99

BBQ beef

Carnitas
$13.99

Mexican-style fried pork

Alambres
$14.99

Beef, chicken, bacon with cheese

Pechuga De Pollo
$13.99

Grilled chicken breast

Pechuga Con Camarones
$15.99

Chicken breast with grilled shrimps

Pollo Crema
$13.99

Chicken in cream

Pollo en Mole
$13.99

Chicken in tasty mole sauce

Pollo Enchipotlado
$13.99

Chicken in chipotle sauce

Bistek Ala Mexicana
$13.99

Mexican-style steak.(onions, tomato, jalapeno)

Bistec Ranchero
$13.99

Ranchero-style steak

Bistek Ranchero Con Nopales
$14.99

Ranchero style steak with cactus

Bistek Encebollado
$13.99

Steak with grilled onions

Chiles Rellenos
$14.99

Cheese stuffed peppers

Chuletas De Puerco
$13.99

Pork chops

Costilla Puerco Asada
$13.99

Grilled pork ribs

Costilla Res Asada
$14.99

Grilled beef ribs

Milanesa De Pollo
$13.99

Breaded chicken breast

Milanesa De Res
$13.99

Breaded steak

Carne De Res Rojo Con Papa
$13.99

Beef in red sauce with potato

Puerco en Salsa Verde
$13.99

Pork in green sauce

Chicharron En Salsa Verde
$13.99

Pork skins in green sauce

Tampiquena
$16.99

Skirt steak with 2 enchiladas. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Caldos

Siete Mares
$17.99

Seven seas Soup

Caldo De Camaron
$14.99

Large shrimp soup

Caldo De Camaron Chico
$10.99

Small shrimp soup

Caldo De Pescado Grande
$14.99

Large fish soup

Caldo De Pescado Chico
$10.99

Small fish soup

Caldo De Camarón Y Pescado Grande
$15.99

Large shrimp and fish soup

Caldo De Camarón Y Pescado Chico
$11.99

Small shrimp and fish soup

Caldo De Res Chico
$10.99

Small Beef soup

Caldo De Res Grande
$12.99

Large Beef soup

Caldo De Pollo Chico
$7.99

Small Chicken soup

Caldo De Pollo Grande
$9.99

Large Chicken soup

Pozole Chico
$10.99

Small Hominy and pork soup

Pozole Grande
$12.99

Large Hominy and pork soup

Menudo Chico
$10.99

Small beef Stomach soup

Menudo Grande
$12.99

Large beef Stomach soup

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Guadalajara
$14.99

Guadalajara-style enchiladas with sour cream, mole, and green sauce

Enchiladas Rojas
$13.99

Red enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes
$13.99

Green enchiladas

Enchilaldas Verde y Roja
$13.99

Green and red enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas
$13.99

Swiss enchiladas

Enchiladas De Mole
$13.99

Enchiladas in tasty mole sauce

Enchiladas Rancheras
$13.99

Enchiladas in ranchera sauce

Enchiladas De Camarón
$14.99

Shrimp enchiladas

Fajitas

Fajitas Guadalajara Pollo, Res Y Camarón
$18.99

Guadalajara style fajitas chicken, beef and shrimp

Fajitas Mix
$15.99
Fajitas De Camarón/Shrimp Fajitas
$16.99

Shrimp fajitas

Fajitas De Res/Beef Fajitas
$14.99

Beef fajitas

Fajitas De Pollo/Chicken Fajitas
$14.99

Chicken fajitas

Fajitas Vegetarianas/Veggie Fajitas
$13.99

Veggie fajitas

Antojitos Mexicanos

Flautas Guadalajara
$11.99

3 flautas topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

3 Flautas Fiesta
$10.99

3 Flautas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and ques fresco on top.

2 Tamales De Puerco
$7.50

2 pork tamales

1 Tamal Puerco
$3.99

1 Pork Tamal

2 Tamales De Pollo
$7.50

2 chicken tamales

1 Tamal Pollo
$3.99

1 Chicken Tamal

2 Sopes
$7.99

Thick fried tortilla shell filled with the meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese

1 Sope
$4.50

Thick fried tortilla shell filled with the meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese

2 Gorditas
$7.99

Thick tortillas filled with the meat of your choice

1 Gordita
$4.50

Thick tortilla filled with the meat of your choice

2 Huaraches
$9.99

Thick bean tortilla with the meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese

1 Huarache
$5.25
2 Tostadas
$7.99

Hard tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, sour cream and cheese

1 Tostada Antojitos
$4.50
Quesadilla Antojitos
$10.99

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Camaron/Shrimp Quesadilla
$13.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

3 Tacos Dorados
$7.99

3 deep-fried tacos with chicken

3 Taquitos Con Guacamole
$7.99

Taquitos with guacamole and the meat of your choice

Nachos Antojitos
$10.99

Deep fried tortilla topped with the meat of your choice, fried beans , Mozarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream

Combinaciones

Chile Relleno, Enchilada, Taco
$14.99
Taco, Enchilada, Tamal
$14.99
Quesadilla, Taco, Enchilada
$14.99
Chile Relleno, Quesadilla, Taco
$14.99
Tamal, Quesadilla, Taco
$14.99

Ensaladas

Tostada Linda/Taco Salad
$11.99

Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chesse and the meat of your choice served in an edible bowl.

Fiesta Taco Salad
$13.99

Shrimps, beef, chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chesse served in an edible bowl.,

Ensalada De Camarones
$12.99

Shrimp salad

Ensalada De Pollo
$10.99

Chicken salad

Ensalada De Res
$10.99

Beef salad

Ensalada De Vegetales
$9.99

Veggie salad

Ensalada De Aguacate
$10.99

Avocado salad

Sandwich

Sandwich Cubano
$8.50

Cuban sandwich

Sandwich De Pollo
$8.50

Chicken sandwich

Pan Con Bistec
$8.50

Steak sandwich

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesa
$7.99

Hamburger

Hamburguesa Con Queso
$8.25

Cheeseburger

Hamburguesa Con queso y Tocino
$8.75

Bacon cheeseburger

Alitas Con Papas

6 Pieces Alitas Con Papas
$8.99

6 Wings with fries

12 Pieces Alitas Con Papas
$15.99

12 Wings with fries

18 Pieces Alitas Con Papas
$20.99

18 Wings with fries

Postres

Churros
$4.99
3 Leches
$4.50
Flan
$4.50
Cheese Cake
$4.50
Arroz Con Leche
$4.50
Chocoflan
$4.50

Extras

Chicharron
$3.50

Pork rind

Chips
$2.99

Chips and salsa

Papas Fritas/French Fries
$3.50

French fries

Platanos Fritos/Plantains
$3.50

Fried plantains

5 Tortillas De Harina
$1.50

5 Flour tortillas

5 Tortillas De Maiz
$1.50

5 Corn tortillas

Arroz Amarillo
$1.99

Yellow rice

Arroz Blanco
$1.99

White rice

Frijol Frito
$1.99

Fried Beans

Frijol Negro
$1.99

Black Beans

Guacamole Appetizer
$5.50
Pico De Gallo
$3.75

Pico de gallo, diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro

Crema
$1.50

Sour cream

Mariscos/ Seafood

Camarones

Camarones a la Plancha
$14.99
Camarones Empanizados
$14.99
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
$14.99
Camarones a la Diabla
$14.99
Camarones al Chipotle
$14.99
Camarones Rancheros
$14.99

Filetes

Filete a la Plancha
$14.99
Filete Empanizado
$14.99
Filete al Mojo de Ajo
$14.99
Filete a la Diabla
$14.99
Filete al Chipotle
$14.99
Filete a la Veracruzana
$14.99
Filete Empapelado con Vegetales
$16.99
Filete Empapelado con Mariscos
$18.99

Pescado Frito

Snapper
$18.99
Mojarra
$15.99
Snapper Empapelado con Vegetales
$21.99
Snapper Empapeldado con Mariscos
$23.99
Mojarra A La Veracruzana
$19.99

Cocteles Y Ceviches

Camarones Aguachile
$16.99
Ceviche Guadalajara
$16.99
Ceviche de Camaron
$14.99
Ceviche de Pescado
$14.99
Cevice Mix
$16.99
Coctel De Camaro Chico
$10.99
Coctel De Camaron Grande
$14.99
Coctel De Pulpo Chico
$11.99
Coctel De Pulpo Grande
$15.99
Coctel Campechano
$16.99

Tostadas y Tacos

3 Tacos de Pescado
$9.99
3 Tacos de Camaron
$9.99
Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron
$4.99
Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado
$4.99
Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron y Pescado
$5.99
Tostada de Pulpo
$4.99
Tostada de Ceviche Mix
$6.50

Molcajete Marino

Mocajete Marino
$22.99

Lunch Special

Lunch Special Menu

Carne Asada lunch
$7.99
Al Pastor Lunch
$7.99
Pechuga De Pollo Lunch
$7.99

Grilled chicken breast

Carnitas Lunch
$7.99
Burrito lunch
$7.99

Burrito your choice of meat

Burrito Mojado lunch
$8.25

Wet burrito your choice of meat

Chimichanga Lunch
$8.25

Chimichanga (deep-fried burrito) is your choice of meat

Chile Relleno Y Enchilada lunch
$8.99

Cheese stuffed poblano pepper and enchilada

Chile Relleno Y Taco Dorado lunch
$8.99

Cheese stuffed pepper and a hard shell taco

Chile Relleno Y Taco Suave lunch
$8.99

Cheese stuffed pepper and a soft shell taco

Chile Relleno Y Tamal
$8.99

Cheese stuffed pepper and a tamal

Enchiladas 2 Carnes Lunch
$8.99
Enchiladas lunch
$7.99

2 enchiladas stuffed with chicken or beef with green or red sauce and melted cheese

Enchiladas Roja y Verde Lunch
$8.99
Tacos Lunch
$7.99
Tacos Dorados Lunch
$7.99

2 tacos your choice of meat, crispy corn or flour tortilla

Taco Y Enchilada Lunch
$7.99

Taco with red sauce enchilada

Taco Y Tamal lunch
Taco Y Tamal lunch
$7.99

Tamal and taco

Fajitas De Pollo Lunch
$10.99

Chicken fajitas

Fajitas De Res Lunch
$10.99

Beef fajitas

Quesadilla Lunch
$7.99

Chicken quesadilla

Tamal Y Enchilada lunch
$7.99

Tamal with green enchilada

Tamal Y Quesadilla lunch
$7.99

Tamal and quesadilla

Tostada Linda Lunch
$8.99

Taco salad crispy flour tortilla shell with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and chicken

Flautas Lunch
$8.25

2 flautas chicken

Puerco Verde Lunch
$7.99

Fried pork in green spicy sauce

Carne De Res C/Papa Lunch
$7.99

Beef steak in red sauce with potatoes

Beer

Cervezas

Corona
$4.00
Heineken
$4.00
Dos X*
$4.00
Tecate
$4.00
Bohemia
$4.00
Modelo
$4.00
Negra Modelo
$4.00
Tecate
$4.00
Pacifico
$4.00
Victoria
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Michelob Light
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00

Bebidas

Bebidas - Drinks

Fountain Soda
$2.99
Coca Botella De Vidrio
$2.99
Sprite Botella De Vidrio
$2.99
Agua Botella
$1.50

Water bottle

Lg Foutain soda
$3.50
Jarritos
$2.50
Soda de Lata
$1.50
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.50
Leche
$2.50
Chocomilk
$2.99

Aguas De Frutas Naturales

SM Aguas Naturales
$2.25
M Aguas Naturales
$3.25
LG Aguas Naturales
$4.99

Bebidas Calientes -Hot Drinks

Café Con Leche
$3.50
Chocolate
$2.99
Te
$2.50
Colada
$1.99
Café
$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids 2 Tacos

Kid Tacos
$5.99

Kids 5 Alitas

5 Kids Chicken wings
KIDS 5 Wings
$6.99

Kids 5 Piezas De Pollo

5 Kids Nuggets
5PC Chicken Nuggets
$5.99

kids Quesadillas

kids Quesadillas
$5.99

Kids Carne Asada

Kids Grilled Steak
Kids Carne Asada
$6.99

Kids Pechuga

Kids Chicken Breast
Kids Chicken Breast
$6.99

Kids Hamburguesa Con Queso

Kids Cheese Burguer
Kids Hamburguesa Con Queso
$6.99

Kids Filete De Pescado

Kids Fish Fillet
Kids Filete De Pescado
$7.99

Kids Camarones

Kids Shrimps
Kid camaron
$7.99

Margaritas

Margaritas

Margarita Tradicional
$8.99
Mango Margarita
$9.99
Fresa Margarita
$9.99
Virgen Margarita
$8.99
Tradicional Jalapeño Margarita
$10.99
Jalapeño Mango Margarita
$10.99
Fresa Jalapeño Margarita
$10.99

Cocktails

Piña Colada
$9.99
Virgen Piña Colada
$8.99
Mojito
$9.99
Sangria Vino
$8.99

Micheladas

Michelada

Michelada
$9.00

Michelada Con camarones

Michelada Con Camarones
$10.99

Chelada

Chelada
$7.99

Agua Mineral

Agua Mineral
$6.00