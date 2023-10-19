- Home
Guadalajara Restaurant
No reviews yet
905 federal highway # E & F
Lake park, FL 33403
Food
Appetizers
Guacamole dip
Melted cheese dip
Cheese dip with chorizo
Melted cheese with Mexican sausage and jalapeño
Taquitos pico de gallo and sour cream
Cheese quesadilla with pico de gallo and sour cream
Nacho with beans and cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
French fries with cheese pico de gallo and sour cream
Fried beans dip
Chicken wings (8)
Desayunos/Breakfast
3 tacos with eggs
Burrito with eggs and the protein you chose.
Deep fried tortilla shimmered in Green sauce
Deep fried tortillas shimmered in Red sauce.
Deep Fried tortillas shimmered in mole sauce
Deep fried tortillas shimmered in Chipotle sauce
Deep fried tortillas shimmered in Habanero sauce
Scrambled eggs with onions tomato and jalapeño
Fried eggs over tortilla in Ranchera sauce
Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage
Scrambled Eggs with ham.
Scrambled eggs with cactus
Scrambled eggs with potato
Scrambled eggs with bacon
Beef jerky scrambled eggs blended with onions tomato and jalapeño
Ham and cheese omelet
Veggie omelet
Sunny side up eggs
Tacos
Torta/ Mexican Sandwich
Burritos
Burrito Mojado/ Wet Burrito
Chimichangas
House Specials
Costillas de res y puerco, salchicha, alitas de pollo, camarones,nopal, queso. Beef and pork ribs, sausage, chicken wings, shrimp, cactus, fresco cheese
Beef skirt steak, comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Beef skirt steak and shrimp. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Skirt steak with chicken breast. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Grilled steak
Roast pork
Marinated beef steak
BBQ beef
Mexican-style fried pork
Beef, chicken, bacon with cheese
Grilled chicken breast
Chicken breast with grilled shrimps
Chicken in cream
Chicken in tasty mole sauce
Chicken in chipotle sauce
Mexican-style steak.(onions, tomato, jalapeno)
Ranchero-style steak
Ranchero style steak with cactus
Steak with grilled onions
Cheese stuffed peppers
Pork chops
Grilled pork ribs
Grilled beef ribs
Breaded chicken breast
Breaded steak
Beef in red sauce with potato
Pork in green sauce
Pork skins in green sauce
Skirt steak with 2 enchiladas. comes with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Caldos
Seven seas Soup
Large shrimp soup
Small shrimp soup
Large fish soup
Small fish soup
Large shrimp and fish soup
Small shrimp and fish soup
Small Beef soup
Large Beef soup
Small Chicken soup
Large Chicken soup
Small Hominy and pork soup
Large Hominy and pork soup
Small beef Stomach soup
Large beef Stomach soup
Enchiladas
Guadalajara-style enchiladas with sour cream, mole, and green sauce
Red enchiladas
Green enchiladas
Green and red enchiladas
Swiss enchiladas
Enchiladas in tasty mole sauce
Enchiladas in ranchera sauce
Shrimp enchiladas
Fajitas
Guadalajara style fajitas chicken, beef and shrimp
Shrimp fajitas
Beef fajitas
Chicken fajitas
Veggie fajitas
Antojitos Mexicanos
3 flautas topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
3 Flautas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and ques fresco on top.
2 pork tamales
1 Pork Tamal
2 chicken tamales
1 Chicken Tamal
Thick fried tortilla shell filled with the meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
Thick tortillas filled with the meat of your choice
Thick tortilla filled with the meat of your choice
Thick bean tortilla with the meat of your choice, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
Hard tortillas topped with chicken, lettuce, sour cream and cheese
Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
3 deep-fried tacos with chicken
Taquitos with guacamole and the meat of your choice
Deep fried tortilla topped with the meat of your choice, fried beans , Mozarella cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream
Combinaciones
Ensaladas
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chesse and the meat of your choice served in an edible bowl.
Shrimps, beef, chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, chesse served in an edible bowl.,
Shrimp salad
Chicken salad
Beef salad
Veggie salad
Avocado salad
Sandwich
Hamburguesas
Alitas Con Papas
Extras
Pork rind
Chips and salsa
French fries
Fried plantains
5 Flour tortillas
5 Corn tortillas
Yellow rice
White rice
Fried Beans
Black Beans
Pico de gallo, diced tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
Sour cream
Mariscos/ Seafood
Camarones
Filetes
Pescado Frito
Cocteles Y Ceviches
Tostadas y Tacos
Molcajete Marino
Lunch Special
Lunch Special Menu
Grilled chicken breast
Burrito your choice of meat
Wet burrito your choice of meat
Chimichanga (deep-fried burrito) is your choice of meat
Cheese stuffed poblano pepper and enchilada
Cheese stuffed pepper and a hard shell taco
Cheese stuffed pepper and a soft shell taco
Cheese stuffed pepper and a tamal
2 enchiladas stuffed with chicken or beef with green or red sauce and melted cheese
2 tacos your choice of meat, crispy corn or flour tortilla
Taco with red sauce enchilada
Tamal and taco
Chicken fajitas
Beef fajitas
Chicken quesadilla
Tamal with green enchilada
Tamal and quesadilla
Taco salad crispy flour tortilla shell with lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and chicken
2 flautas chicken
Fried pork in green spicy sauce
Beef steak in red sauce with potatoes
Bebidas
Bebidas - Drinks
Aguas De Frutas Naturales
Bebidas Calientes -Hot Drinks
Kids Menu
Kids 2 Tacos
Kids 5 Alitas
Kids 5 Piezas De Pollo
kids Quesadillas
Kids Carne Asada
Kids Pechuga
Kids Hamburguesa Con Queso
Kids Filete De Pescado
Kids Camarones
Micheladas
Michelada
Michelada Con camarones
Chelada
Agua Mineral
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm
Authentic Mexican food
905 federal highway # E & F, Lake park, FL 33403