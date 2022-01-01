Go
Toast

Johnny's Chicken & Waffles

Come in and enjoy!

3725 Main St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3725 Main St

College Park GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tom, Dick & Hank - TDH South

No reviews yet

Redefined BBQ & Southern Hospitality
Please take note: Guests will need to present the credit card used to purchase the order and ID when picking up orders. Thank you for your cooperation.

Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas

No reviews yet

Aye Tea Elle is a full-service Tapas restaurant that provides Dine-In and Take-out food that consist of southern favorites, fine seafood entrees, and traditional dessert dishes from the South! We are the melting pot of Atlanta culture and food!
Come in and enjoy an experience of visual and auditory amazement while tasting great tapas cuisines!
Aye Tea Elle...Where We Dine Differently.

Radial Cafe - College Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston