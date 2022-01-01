Johnny's Chicken & Waffles

Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas

No reviews yet

Aye Tea Elle is a full-service Tapas restaurant that provides Dine-In and Take-out food that consist of southern favorites, fine seafood entrees, and traditional dessert dishes from the South! We are the melting pot of Atlanta culture and food!

Come in and enjoy an experience of visual and auditory amazement while tasting great tapas cuisines!

Aye Tea Elle...Where We Dine Differently.

