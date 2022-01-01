Johnny's Hall of Fame
A downtown staple in the Historic Court Avenue Business District. Johnny's became the first sports bar back in 1962, and currently boast 30 plus TVs, a full menu, 22 beers on tap, and a vibrant night life.
GRILL
302 Court Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
302 Court Ave
Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
