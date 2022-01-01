Go
Johnny's Hall of Fame

A downtown staple in the Historic Court Avenue Business District. Johnny's became the first sports bar back in 1962, and currently boast 30 plus TVs, a full menu, 22 beers on tap, and a vibrant night life.

GRILL

302 Court Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (920 reviews)

Popular Items

Kinnick Breaded Tenderloin$12.00
Warner Wings$14.00
Build Your Own Burger$9.00
Johnny's Signature Side
Quesadillas$8.00
Honey Mustard Side
Johnny's Original Double Cheese Burger$13.00
Siracha H.L. Side
Johnny's Wrap$11.00
Hoiberg Fried Egg Burger$14.00

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

302 Court Ave

Des Moines IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

